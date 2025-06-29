



The classic crossbody bag is always a stellar choice when you’re on the go. The hands-free design, which is also lightweight, is comfortable to wear when you’re shopping all weekend, doing errands around town, or visiting a museum with the family. That being said, since the style is a go-to for busy days, the popular accessory often has a more casual appearance.

Right now, Michael Kors Outlet has massively marked down the price of the bestselling crossbody that looks perfect at both the post office and a fancy restaurant. The Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag, which normally retails for $398, has been discounted by 80%. On top of that, you’ll automatically get an additional 20% off when you add it to your cart as part of the ongoing Summer Sale, which means you’ll pay just $63 for this chic accessory.

Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag, $63 (was $398) at Michael Kors Outlet

The sleek silhouette measures 9.5 inches wide, 5.5 inches high, and 2.5 inches deep, providing enough space for a slim wallet, smartphone, keys, and a few extras. Constructed with helpful organization, there’s a slip pocket on the back exterior and three card slots inside the bag. Moreover, the handbag is crafted from soft and durable Saffiano leather that comes in two gorgeous color options — stylish black and romantic blush.

One shopper wrote, “I love this elegant crossbody. It’s roomy and holds the essentials. I love the credit card holders that are built in.”

Perhaps the biggest thing to love about this fashion-forward piece is its versatility. The adjustable leather strap allows you to sport the accessory as a crossbody or shoulder bag. Adding a touch of luxury, the golden chain can be tucked into the back slip pocket for more casual days. However, the chain isn’t just decoration — if you remove the leather strap, you can also use it as a handle.

One reviewer wrote, “This bag is the perfect addition to my purse collection. It is beautiful, stylish, and practical for days when I’m on the go and need a little extra space for things.”

Another shopper said, “This bag is super cute and trendy! Such great quality, and it goes perfectly with everything. The size is just right!”

The savings on top of savings during the Michael Kors Outlet Summer Sale are only available for a limited time. Add the Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag to your cart while you can still score it for just $63.