There’s a world of handbags to add to your summer wardrobe. One style that’s perfect for warm weather adventures is the versatile crossbody bag. It’s convenient hands-free wear means you can run errands, explore a new city, or enjoy a backyard barbecue without having to keep track of where you placed your purse.

For those wanting to add a crossbody bag to their collection, we’ve found a designer handbag deal on a top-rated pick you won’t want to miss. Michael Kors Outlet has deeply discounted the price of the Jet Set Travel Medium Logo Crossbody Bag by 82%. As a result, shoppers can score the bag for just $69, instead of the regular retail price of $398.

Jet Set Travel Medium Logo Crossbody Bag, $69 (was $398) at Michael Kors Outlet

Slim and compact, this crossbody bag has a profile that’s extremely portable. With two zippered compartments and inner pockets, this handbag has plenty of room to organize your belongings. It is also designed with a back slip pocket, creating an ideal space to store your smartphone for easy access.

One shopper wrote, “This has quickly become my go-to bag! It easily fits my wallet, phone, AirPods, and keys, making it perfect for everyday use.”

Crafted with Michael Kors’ signature logo-print canvas, this accessory comes in vanilla and brown shades. Gold-tone hardware adds a touch of elegance to the adjustable crossbody strap and zippers. Plus, since this handbag is from a designer brand, you can expect high-quality craftsmanship that will last for years to come.

One reviewer wrote, “Such a great bag. Very attractive and nicely crafted. I love this bag because it is lightweight and just the right size for my needs. It’s so nice to have two separate zipped compartments and a handy slip-in pocket for a phone on the outside. So cute!”

Another shopper said, “This bag is everything you need. It’s stylish and big enough to fit everything you need, yet small enough to be comfortable and take anywhere. I’ve gotten compliments on it everywhere I go.”

The massive markdown, taking the price of the Jet Set Travel Medium Logo Crossbody Bag from $398 to just $69, is only available for a limited time. Score the savings by adding the fashion-forward style to your cart now.