If there’s one accessory everyone should have on hand, it’s a timeless tote bag. Tote bags offer versatility, space, and an elevated design that you can wear with any outfit. But if you’ve been struggling to find your dream bag, consider your search over. Michael Kors Outlet is having a major sale on a customer-favorite tote bag, and it’s selling out fast.

The Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag is now just $99, which is a whopping $349 discount from its original $448 price tag. A quality bag for under $100 is an incredible find, especially one that shoppers say is the “perfect everyday bag,” so it’s no wonder that this tote is flying off the site.

Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag, $99 (was $448) at Michael Kors Outlet

The Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag has everything you could want in a go-to bag. First, shoppers say it’s the “perfect size,” measuring 15 inches long, 4.75 inches wide, and 10 inches tall. Reviewers also highlight its design that’s not only “stylish,” “beautiful,” and “a real eye catcher,” but also practical. Made of Saffiano leather, it has two side slip pockets for easy access to smaller items, along with a zip-top interior with enough space for the essentials and more. And as a sweet little detail, it comes with a classic “MK” logo charm.

Multiple shoppers commented that it’s the “perfect everyday tote,” saying it’s “versatile and stylish,” “has plenty of room,” and “goes well with everything.”

“I’ve owned and used this bag as my regular go-to bag for six to seven years,” one customer said. “I just ordered my third one, not because my current one is worn out, but because the price was excellent. They hold up incredibly well and always look stylish!”

For only $99, the Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag is a closet must-have. Shop it while you can; it’s only a matter of time before it sells out.