The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival announced a trio of films that will join this year’s main competition lineup: El Conde, Filip and Ferrari.

Michael Mann’s Ferrari was lensed by Oscar-winning DP Erik Messerschmidt (Mank); Pablo Larraín’s El Condo was photographed by Academy-Award nominated cinematographer Edward Lachman, who won the Camerimage Golden Frog in 2015 for Carol; and Michal Kwiecinski’s Filip was lensed by DP Michal Sobocinski (The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka).

As previously announced, the main competition also includes Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, DP’ed by Robbie Ryan, which will be the opening night film; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, lensed by Rodrigo Prieto; Black Flies, directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire and lensed by David Ungaro; and All of Us Strangers, helmed by Andrew Haigh and photographed by Jamie Ramsay.

The festival also announced this week that Krzysztof Zanussi (The Constant Factor, A Year of the Quiet Sun) will be the recipient of the Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award for a Director.

The cinematography festival, which has emerged as a bellwether for what’s to come during Oscar season, will run Nov. 11-18 in Torun, Poland.