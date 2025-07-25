Met Police Confirms Charges Against Bafta-Winning Actor Micheal Ward

Micheal Ward, who is a Bafta-winning actor, known for his roles in the Netflix series ‘Top Boy’, the BBC series ‘Small Axe,’ and the thriller movie ‘Blue Story,’ has been charged withon Friday, as per a report.

London’s Metropolitan Police revealed on Friday that the 27-year-old actor, who stays in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault, as reported by the BBC.



Micheal Ward Denies Charges

However, Ward said that, “I deny the charges against me entirely,” but added that he had cooperated with police completely throughout their investigation and had said that he had full faith it would lead to his name being cleared, as reported by BBC.

Ward said, “I have cooperated fully with the police throughout their investigation and will continue to cooperate,” adding that, “I recognise that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared. Given those proceedings, I am unable to comment further,” as quoted by The Guardian report.

Toy Boy Actor Micheal Ward to Appear in Thames Magistrates’ Court in August 2025

According to the report, the Jamaican-born actor is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on August 28.

Police and CPS Statements on Micheal Ward Sexual Assault Case

One of the detectives, who is leading the investigation, Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Scott Ware, said that, “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward – we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports,” as quoted by BBC.

Then the deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, Catherine Baccas, said that, after she “carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023,” as quoted in the BBC report.

She also said that, “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial,” as quoted in the report. Baccas added that, “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings,” as quoted by the BBC report.

Who Is Micheal Ward? Career Highlights and Bafta-Winning Roles

According to The Guardian report, the actor first came onto screens in the TV series Brotherhood but became more popularly known for his role as Jamie in ‘Top Boy’ from 2019 until 2022.

Ward was also awarded the Bafta rising star honour in 2020 and was nominated for the best supporting actor Bafta for his role as Franklyn Cooper in Lovers Rock, part of the BBC series Small Axe, the following year, as reported by The Guardian.

FAQs

What are Micheal Ward’s recent projects?

Ward stars in Eddington, a pandemic-era Western film, set to release in August 2025.

When is Micheal Ward due in court?

28 August 2025 at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London.

