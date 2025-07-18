Take this quiz to see how much you know about astronomy OR to learn more about our wonderful science.

You’ve set your telescope up and are showing people some of the wonders in the sky. Of course, they’re going to ask you questions. Here are some you might be asked. How many do you know the answers to?

Question 1: Approximately how old is the universe?

Question 2: Which planet in our solar system has the hottest surface temperature, and what causes it?

Question 3: What is the most common type of galaxy in the universe?

Question 4: What is the name of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way?

Question 5: What celestial object is sometimes called a “failed star” because it is not massive enough to sustain nuclear fusion?

Question 6: What phenomenon causes the twinkling (scintillation) of stars when viewed from Earth?

Question 7: What is a light-year, and approximately how many miles (or kilometers) does it represent?

Question 8: Which two planets in our solar system do not have any natural satellites (moons)?

Question 9: What is the name of the largest volcano in the solar system, and on which planet is it located?

Question 10: What is a supernova?

Question 11: What is the name of the closest star to Earth, excluding the Sun?

Question 12: What is the term for the alignment of three celestial bodies in a gravitational system, such as the Sun, the Moon, and Earth during an eclipse?

Question 13: What are the main components that make up a comet?

Question 14: What is the Kuiper Belt, and where is it located?

Question 15: Which planet in the solar system is known for its prominent ring system, composed primarily of ice particles?

Question 16: What is the name of the theory that describes the origin and evolution of the universe from an initial hot, dense state?

Question 17: What’s the difference between a meteoroid, a meteor, and a meteorite?

Question 18: What is retrograde motion, as observed for some planets from Earth?

Question 19: What element was first discovered in the Sun’s spectrum before being found on Earth?

Question 20: What is the name of the outermost region of our solar system, a theoretical cloud of icy planetesimals, believed to be the source of long-period comets?

Question 21: What is the Goldilocks Zone in astronomy?

Question 22: What are the two primary elements that make up the vast majority of our Sun’s mass?

Question 23: What is the celestial sphere?

Question 24: What astronomical phenomenon is caused by charged particles from the Sun interacting with Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere, producing lights in the sky?

Question 25: What is the process by which stars generate energy in their cores?

You’ll find all the answers below.

Answer 1: Current scientific estimates place the age of the universe at about 13.8 billion years, determined primarily from the expansion rate observed in the cosmic microwave background radiation.

Answer 2: Venus is the hottest planet, with surface temperatures around 863 degrees Fahrenheit (462 degrees Celsius). This is due to a runaway greenhouse effect caused by its thick carbon dioxide atmosphere.

Answer 3: Elliptical galaxies are the most common type, characterized by their smooth, featureless appearance and an older population of stars.

Answer 4: The supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way is known as Sagittarius A* (pronounced “Sagittarius A-star”).

Answer 5: A brown dwarf is a celestial object with a mass between that of a large planet and a small star. Its mass is insufficient to sustain hydrogen fusion in its core.

Answer 6: Stellar twinkling is caused by turbulence in Earth’s atmosphere, which refracts and distorts the starlight as it passes through different layers of air, making the star appear to shimmer.

Answer 7: A light-year may sound like a unit of time, but it is a unit of distance. It’s the distance light travels in one year in a vacuum. It is approximately 5.88 trillion miles (9.46 trillion kilometers).

Answer 8: Mercury and Venus are the only two planets in our solar system that do not possess any natural satellites.

Answer 9: Olympus Mons is the largest volcano in the solar system. This massive shield volcano is located on Mars. It stands nearly three times taller than Mount Everest.

Answer 10: A supernova is a powerful and brilliant stellar explosion. It can occur either when a massive star reaches the end of its life or when a white dwarf star in a binary system accretes enough matter to undergo a runaway thermonuclear explosion.

Answer 11: Proxima Centauri is the closest known star to Earth that’s not the Sun. It is part of the Alpha Centauri triple-star system, located about 4.2 light-years away.

Answer 12: The term for the alignment of three celestial bodies in a gravitational system is syzygy. This alignment happens on Earth, during solar or lunar eclipses, and also on other planets with moons.

Answer 13: Comets are primarily composed of ice, dust, and rocky material. They are often described as “dirty snowballs.”

Answer 14: The Kuiper Belt is a vast region of icy bodies and dwarf planets located beyond the orbit of Neptune. It is a source of short-period comets.

Answer 15: Saturn is renowned for its extensive and complex ring system, which is largely composed of billions of small particles of ice and rocky debris.

Answer 16: The Big Bang Theory is the prevailing cosmological model explaining the universe’s origin and large-scale evolution from an extremely hot and dense initial state.

Answer 17: A meteoroid is a small rocky or metallic body in space. A meteor is the streak of light produced when a meteoroid enters Earth’s atmosphere. A meteorite is a meteoroid that survives passage through the atmosphere and impacts Earth’s surface.

Answer 18: Retrograde motion is the apparent backward (east to west) movement of a planet in the night sky relative to the background stars. It is an optical illusion caused by Earth’s own orbital motion.

Answer 19: Helium was first detected in the Sun’s spectrum during an eclipse in 1868, identified by its unique spectral lines. It was later discovered on Earth in 1895.

Answer 20: The Oort Cloud is a hypothetical spherical cloud of icy planetesimals, thought to be located at the outermost reaches of the solar system, serving as the source of long-period comets.

Answer 21: The Goldilocks Zone, or habitable zone, is the region around a star where conditions, particularly temperature, are suitable for liquid water to exist on a planet’s surface. Scientists consider that substance essential for life as we know it.

Answer 22: The Sun is composed predominantly of hydrogen (approximately 75 percent of its mass) and helium (approximately 24 percent of its mass), with trace amounts of other elements.

Answer 23: The celestial sphere is an imaginary sphere surrounding Earth, on which all celestial objects appear to be located. It is a useful conceptual tool for understanding and mapping the positions of stars and planets.

Answer 24: Aurorae (the aurora borealis in the Northern Hemisphere and the aurora australis in the Southern Hemisphere) are caused by energetic particles from the solar wind colliding with atoms in Earth’s upper atmosphere, exciting them to emit light.

Answer 25: Stars generate energy through nuclear fusion in their cores. For most of their lives, they fuse hydrogen atoms into helium, releasing immense amounts of energy. This process occurs in our Sun.