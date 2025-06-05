Here are a few things to consider before you put your eye to an eyepiece.

At any outdoor gathering of amateur astronomers who stay for the entire night, telescope owners are careful not to point their instruments at the rising Sun.

Credit: Virginia State Parks staff/WikiMedia Commons

There have been times through the years when I’ve gone observing and have been unprepared. Whether it was an action I should have taken, an item that I forgot, or some bit of observing wisdom that would have made my session better. Hopefully, the following list will better prepare you for when you next head out under the stars.

Morning caution

On nights when you’re staying until morning, when you quit, point your telescope to the west, away from the rising Sun. This is crucial if you are leaving your telescope uncovered. Even with covers, however, the Sun’s heat has been known to cause damage.

Not-quite-essential?

The following list contains some of the non-astronomy items I take to events where I may be camping or staying for an extended time: Auxiliary Table / Bungee Cords, Rope, etc. / Canned Air / Claw Hammer / Duct tape and Electrical tape / Extension cords (a minimum of two 25-foot-long [7.5m] ones) / Hand sledge / Power outlet strip / Pry bar / Spare parts / Tie-down straps / Tools (especially Allen wrenches) / Trash bags / Wire (assorted) / Wire ties (assorted lengths) / Volt-ohm meter.

Observing alone

If you must observe at a remote site alone, double-check everything. Before going out, be absolutely certain to let someone know exactly where you will be and exactly how long you plan to be out. This is not the time to be picking an unfamiliar location at random. Your life may depend on somebody knowing where you are. Also, check your spare tire’s condition, and fill your fuel tank.

Packing up

A.J. Crayon, of Phoenix, Arizona, warns, “When trying to fold a tarpaulin in windy weather, turn your back to the wind and let it blow the tarp away from you. Be sure not to let it go!”

Prescription painkillers

My late observing buddy, Jeff Medkeff, related this interesting fact: “Most prescription painkillers will whack your faint magnitude limit by two magnitudes or more.”

Tents

“When using a tent during an observing run or star party, consider a second tent for your equipment,” is the excellent suggestion provided by Mark Marcotte, of Lubbock, Texas. “Such a setup will keep things dry, relatively dust-free and out of direct sunlight. It will also give you a lot more room in your sleeping tent.

“Also, forget regular tent stakes. Most are flimsy and will bend in hard ground. Instead, use large spikes, which you can find at any good hardware store.” The ones Mark recommended to me are 8 inches (20 cm) long, with a diameter of approximately 3/8 inch (9 mm) and a head diameter of ¾ inch (19mm).