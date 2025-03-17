West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has insisted he will play professional football again when he recovers following a near-fatal road traffic collision in December.

Antonio, 34, said he “nearly died” when his car struck a tree in Epping, Essex on Dec. 7 that he said left his leg “completely shattered.” However, he has said he intends to return to the football pitch, even suggesting he is months ahead of schedule in his recovery.

“Yes, 100%. I will play again,” Antonio told the BBC in an interview published on Monday when asked if he can return to his previous level, although he admitted he had been forced to confront the end of his playing career.

“That’s what I am focused on and why I am working six days a week,” Antonio added. “I’ve always been positive from this situation. It’s a horrendous accident, and it’s a massive injury.

“It’s the biggest injury I’ve ever had in my career. But the fact that I’m already two to three months ahead of where I should be, I know that I’ll play again, and I know that once I’m playing the game I’ll get the sharpness back.

Michail Antonio was involved in a near-fatal car crash in December. West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC via Getty Images

“I was one of the quickest at West Ham. So my body wasn’t the body of a 34-year-old before I had the accident anyway. I can still be sharp and still do the business.

“People have always doubted me. My mental strength is something that I’ve always believed in and this is just another setback, and it is not going to stop me.”

Antonio had been a key part of West Ham’s squad this season despite a host of summer signings. He made 15 appearances under Julen Lopetegui. His accident occured before now-manager Graham Potter took over in January.

The Jamaica forward also described his extensive injuries.

“I shattered my femur bone in four different places,” he said. “I had one single keyhole surgery. They put a pole in my thigh with four bolts, so screws and bolts to knit it back together.

“My first surgeon said he didn’t want me to put any weight on my leg for three months, which is around about now, and you can see that I am walking.

“We got a second specialist who said I needed to start putting weight on it, increasing from 10% up to 100% within three weeks.

“But I kept my crutches for a further two weeks. Overall, they say it will be between six to 12 months before my leg starts healing properly.”