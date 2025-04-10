Michelle Obama is speaking the truth and correcting the record. The former First Lady spoke out about recent decisions, such as skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration and prioritizing her own health.

In a candid podcast interview, she addressed rumours about her marriage and explained why it’s okay to put yourself first.

Speaking on Sophia Bush’s podcast, she also denied rumours of marital problems, stating that her decisions were personal and not indicative of trouble with Barack Obama, as per a report by The Hill.

Michelle Obama asserted that she made a conscious decision to do what was best for herself.

The former first lady told Sophia Bush on the actor’s podcast, “Work in Progress,” which was published on Tuesday, “It’s not what I thought other people wanted me to do.”

Live Events



ALSO READ: Kamala Harris accused of running ‘Dark-Arts Operation’ to undermine rivals in bid to become Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate

Why did Michelle Obama skip the inauguration?

She seemed to discuss her decision to skip President Trump’s inauguration in public for the first time on Tuesday, stating that she is at a stage in her life where she is making the decision “to do what was best” for herself, as quoted in a report by The Hill.”This year, I was able to look at my calendar and see a clear example of myself looking at what I was supposed to do, without naming names, and choosing to do what was best for me.” “I didn’t have to,” as quoted in a report by The Hill.

“For me, as a woman and an independent individual, that was a crucial test. Because I act out of guilt, just like all women and many others,” Obama stated.

What ought I to do? And what’s best for everyone else?” She went on. “Because I can say, ‘Well, I did this because it was what I was supposed to do,’ more easily.”

Michelle Obama did not attend Donald Trump’s January inauguration. Only a few weeks had passed since she was not one of the first family members to attend former President Carter’s funeral in Washington.

However, Barack Obama, the former president, was present at both events.

She also admitted that women often struggle with disappointing people, without specifically referring to either incident.

Are the Obamas really heading for divorce?

Michelle Obama responded to inquiries about her relationship with the former president by saying, “I mean, so much so that this year people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.” She turned the rumors off completely.

What message is Michelle sending to women?

She cried out, “This can’t be an adult woman making her own decisions, can it?” She lamented over the fact that society treats women that way. In fact, we begin asking ourselves, “What am I doing?” at last. For whom am I doing this?

Obama admitted in her interview with Sophia Bush that people frequently label her choices as bad and awful if it doesn’t fit into the kind of stereotype of what people think we should do

.

She explained that most people are willing to accept her decision when she says no because society frequently labels choices that don’t fit the mould of what people believe we should do. Women often struggle with disappointing others, so this is a common problem.

FAQs

Did Michelle Obama confirm the divorce rumours?

No, she turned them off completely.



Why didn’t she go to Donald Trump’s inauguration?

She stated that she did what was best for herself, prioritizing her own well-being.

