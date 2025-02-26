Who is Jay Cohen?

Gossip Girl fame Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away at the age of 39. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was found dead at her New York apartment by police officials after a 911 call.According to reports, Michelle Trachtenberg was in a long-term relationship with talent agent and film producer Jay Cohen before her death. Here is everything you need to know about their relationship.

According to Fox News, he used to work on Wall Street but became involved in film production after he moved to Los Angeles.

Cohen eventually co-founded a production company with Dustin Hoffman. His famous projects include Bride Wars, Two for the Money and Swimming with Sharks. He has two daughters- Lili and Rachel. The producer has frequently shared photos of his children on social media.

Michelle Trachtenberg-Jay Cohen relationship

The film producer had been linked to Trachtenberg since 2020. The actress was a member of Gersh Agency, where Cohen is a partner, since 2014. The duo remained low-key about their relationship and rarely discussed their personal lives.



In 2023, Trachtenberg first dropped a glimpse of her romance with Cohen on social media with a selfie of the couple on Valentine’s Day. She had posted a special birthday wish for Cohen last year. Cohen had been posting about the Ice Princess star since 2021, with a post in July saying that “#fireworks are every day with this one!!”.

Michelle Trachtenburg’s death

Trachtenburg’s cause of death has not yet been made public. The 39-year-old actress had recently undergone a liver transplant. She was found unresponsive and unconscious by the New York Police Department on February 26.

Emergency Services reportedly pronounced the actress dead on the spot. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, but no suspicions of foul play have been reported yet.

Michelle Trachtenburg career

The actress began her journey in the entertainment industry with commercials. Her breakthrough role was Lily Montgomery in the soap opera All My Children. After that, Trachtenburg went from strength to strength, with roles in Harriet the Spy, Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ice Princess.

Her characters — Dawn Summers in Buffy and Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl — remain a favourite for many fans of the series. Later on, the actress appeared in the Gossip Girl 2023 reboot as well. Other notable shows that she starred in include Sleepy Hollow, 17 Again, House, Weeds and NCIS: Los Angeles.

