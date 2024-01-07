“Members of the Michigan Republican State Committee voted Saturday to remove the state party chair, Kristina Karamo, saying it is time to ‘stop the bleeding,’ and a change at the top is needed to improve GOP performance in the Nov. 5 election,” the Detroit Free Press reports.

“But the special meeting of the state party’s governing committee had already been declared null and void by Karamo and her supporters. Karamo, who took office 11 months ago, said the meeting at a hall in western Oakland County was not convened in accordance with the party’s bylaws. She did not attend Saturday’s session and pointed to an authorized special state committee meeting, set for Jan. 13.”

