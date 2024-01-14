





Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s son, graduate student Steven Izzo, scored his first career points on Sunday near the end of the Spartans’ game vs. Rutgers.

The shot thrown up by Izzo took its time to go through the net as Spartans fans held their collective breath. But when the ball officially went through the net, the Breslin Center crowd erupted in cheers. The student section and the Michigan State bench began jumping up and down.

Some of Izzo’s teammates helped him up and hugged him as the arena continued screaming for the coach’s son. The Spartans may have been up by 20 points, but the fans sounded like the team had won the national championship with how loud it got.

STEVEN IZZO GETS HIS FIRST CAREER POINTS OFF THE AND-ONE

Izzo got to celebrate his monumental moment with his dad on the court, too.

“That’s a thrill of a dad, that’s a thrill of a lifetime,” coach Izzo told Big Ten Network after the game. “I love the fact that my players were probably more excited than I was.”

"I love the fact that my players were probably more excited than I was" Tom Izzo loved seeing the support and celebration from the team as his son Steven Izzo scored his first career points today

The elder Izzo was late to his press conference as he was celebrating with his son in the locker room.

Back in October, the young Izzo made free throws for his first official points in his five-year career. Izzo played in 42 previous games with Michigan State, but Sunday marked his first official basket from the field.







