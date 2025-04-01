Junior guard Tre Holloman, a key player in Michigan State’s Elite Eight run, has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2 guard from Minneapolis averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 37.3 per cent from the field.

Holloman, a team captain, started 16 of the Spartans’ 37 games this season before moving to the bench in February. He, as per reports, shared point guard duties with redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears. He played alongside Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson in the backcourt.

According to Spartan Mag, his impact included a buzzer-beating three-pointer against Maryland. He helped Michigan State secure the Big Ten regular-season title. However, in the Spartans’ season-ending loss to Auburn (70-64), Holloman struggled. He just scored two points on 0-for-10 shooting.

With Michigan State’s rosters in flux, Holloman will explore new opportunities but retains the option to return before the April 22 deadline.

Normand seeks more playing time elsewhere

Redshirt freshman Gehrig Normand, according to the reports, has also entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 guard from Texas saw limited action this season. He averaged 0.6 points in 13 appearances. After redshirting in 2023-24, he faced competition in a deep Spartan rotation and was further hindered by a preseason knee injury.

A former four-star recruit, Normand, as per the reports, was viewed as a promising asset for Michigan State. However, he failed to break into the regular lineup and will have to now seek a programme offering greater playing time.



Michigan State’s backcourt situation

As per the reports, after these departures, Michigan State’s guard lineup now features redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears, along with new recruits Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. The team, it added, is also waiting to hear from freshman Jase Richardson about his decision on the NBA Draft.

Reportedly, the landscape of college basketball has changed dramatically with the NIL era and the freedom of the transfer portal. It has become tougher to maintain a consistent roster. Although Michigan State’s solid culture under coach Tom Izzo continues to attract players, the reality of the player movement has become a hallmark of today’s game.

Michigan State stats

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team concluded the 2024-25 season with a 30-7 record. The team, as per reports, clinched the Big Ten regular-season title and advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Reportedly, the team’s success was marked by Izzo surpassing Bob Knight for most Big Ten conference wins. This season was of significant achievements and transitions for the team.

FAQs

1. Why is Tre Holloman departing Michigan State?

Holloman is pursuing transfer options after a solid freshman year. Though he was a contributor, the competition for minutes and changing team dynamics might have had an effect.

2. What does this do to Michigan State’s roster?

Spartans lose two guards but hold Jeremy Fears, Kur Teng, and new recruits. They also await a decision by Jase Richardson on the NBA Draft.

