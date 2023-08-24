





With coach Jim Harbaugh slated to miss the first three games of the 2023 season amid an NCAA investigation, Michigan is getting creative.

The Wolverines will utilize four different head coaches in those games, they announced in a Thursday afternoon release.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will lead Michigan in its opener against East Carolina on Sept. 2. Minter will be followed by special teams coordinator and special teams coach Jay Harbaugh in the first half against UNLV, and running backs coach Mike Hart in the second half.

Rounding out the quartet is offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who will coach the Wolverines against Bowling Green on Sept. 16.

“I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,” Harbaugh said in a release. “It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future.”

Additionally, Harbaugh elevated director of strength and conditioning Ben Herbert to associate head coach.



