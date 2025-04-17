Michigan’s Danny Wolf, a projected first-round pick, told ESPN that he will enter the 2025 NBA draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Wolf, the No. 19 prospect in ESPN’s NBA draft projections, was named All-Big Ten second team after averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wolverines had a highly successful season, winning the Big Ten tournament title and advancing to the Sweet 16, where they lost to Auburn.

“This season exceeded all expectations,” Wolf said Wednesday. “We had an awesome year from a team standpoint. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into with a brand-new roster and coaching staff, but Dusty May had an out-of-the-box plan for my development with a unique style of offense that allowed me to play my game. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without them letting me showcase my skill set and developing me into the player I am today.”

Wolf established himself as one of the most unique players in the college game, shouldering significant playmaking responsibilities at 7 feet, sliding between the point guard, power forward and center positions. Igniting fast breaks pushing off the defensive glass, creating out of pick-and-roll, passing and finishing skillfully with both hands, and finding teammates off a live dribble, Wolf’s skill level, creativity and versatility stood out to NBA scouts all season, raising his standing considerably as a pro prospect.

“In the summer, the coaching staff started tinkering with different ideas for utilizing me alongside another 7-footer in Vlad Goldin,” Wolf said. “Dusty May and I watched a lot of NBA film, guys like Lauri Markkanen, Alperen Sengun and Karl-Anthony Towns operating next to Rudy Gobert. I had some reservations in the process of what it would look like, but coach laid out his vision and really believed in me. I am happy it worked out.”

Wolf transferred to Michigan after two seasons at Yale, where he was named Ivy League tournament MVP after helping the Bulldogs make the NCAA tournament and advance after defeating Auburn in the first round. Wolf said he needed to change his body and improve his conditioning and explosiveness as he transitioned to the Big Ten, crediting Michigan strength coach Matt Aldred with his gains on both ends of the floor.

“The biggest emphasis for me was being able to defend power forwards,” Wolf said. “That was a deal-breaker, allowing us to play in two-big lineups with another 7-footer. Once I showed that I could defend on the perimeter, I was able to start expanding every part of my game.

“Moving forward, I want to show more of my shooting from different spots and with different looks. I know I can do much more there, especially in catch-and-shoot situations.”

Wolf said he will spend the coming months in Los Angeles, preparing for the predraft process alongside a host of college players and for his rookie season in the NBA.

The NBA draft combine will be held May 11-18 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 25-26 in New York.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.