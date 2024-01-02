





Jim Harbaugh’s NFL interest has been a constant storyline throughout the coach’s tenure at Michigan, and that is not going away despite the Wolverines’ success. As Michigan prepares to play in the College Football Playoff national championship, Harbaugh could leave the school for the NFL after the game regardless of the result.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined the Pat McAfee Show to discuss Harbaugh, and the insider explained what it would take for Harbaugh to jump back to the NFL.

“He hasn’t signed an extension with Michigan yet. He has hired an agent, Don Yee, who has deep NFL connections. He’s got Michigan one game away from a national championship,” Schefter said. “I believe that the NFL will help dictate or determine whether or not he goes. If there’s an NFL team out there that really wants him, that makes a really compelling offer, my sense is that he would be interested, absolutely, in listening and entertaining that offer.”

"Jim Harbaugh hasn't signed an extension with Michigan yet & he has hired Don Yee as his agent who has deep NFL connections.. If there's an NFL team out there that makes a really compelling offer my sense is that he would entertain that offer" ~ @AdamSchefter#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ODETUFZ91S — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 2, 2024

There are many teams who could be interested in trying to hire Harbaugh this offseason, starting with the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers or Las Vegas Raiders, all of whom are in the market for a new head coach. However, Harbaugh has expressed interest in the NFL previously before returning to Michigan in the end.

Schefter added that he doesn’t think it’s a “foregone conclusion” that Harbaugh will leave, but the right offer would likely be appealing enough for him to make the jump again.

“It’s got to be the right opportunity with the right offer,” Schefter said. “If that comes along, all that falls into place, I think he winds up leaving.”







