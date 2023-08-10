As the fires continue to wreak havoc in Lahaina, Maui, Mick Fleetwood confirmed on social media that his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, has been destroyed.

The wildfires burning across the island in Hawaii have forced people to evacuate their homes and find shelters. At least six people have been reported dead. The authorities are looking into the factors that caused the deadly fires in Maui that have destroyed most of Lahaina. Social media users have shared heartbreaking videos capturing Front Street, which appears to have been reduced to ashes.

Mick Fleetwood’s business is destroyed in Maui fires

Musician and actor Mick shared the devastating news about his business in a Facebook post. He confirmed that Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been “lost.”

He wrote: “Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.”

The singer vowed to support the victims of the natural disaster in the days, months, and years to come as the Maui wildfires have upended people’s lives.

Videos filmed by the locals going around on the Internet show the majority of Maui’s tourist attraction, Lahaina, burned down. The streets are deserted and buried in ashes without any sign of life.

Reports claim people jumped into the ocean to save their lives when the fires continued to sweep the island.

People mourn the loss of Lahaina’s famous restaurant

The loss of Fleetwood’s is being mourned by Twitter users as it was a go-to restaurant for most tourists. Many aren’t able to come to terms with what has happened owing to years of memories associated with it.

One user wrote: “So sorry Mick, me and my family have enjoyed hanging at Fleetwood’s these past years whenever we are in Maui. It won’t be the same without it”

“So sad we have stayed in Maui many times over the years and Fleetwood’s was our go-to restaurant Feel for all the people that will not have a job or home,” said another.

A third person said: “I’m so sorry to all Hawaii residents. Fleetwood’s was on our bucket list.”

“I’m sorry to hear the news, Mick. Someday, somehow I wanted to visit Lahaina again and Fleetwoods Restaurant. Prayers my kind friend,” read one comment.

How to help the victims of the Hawaii wildfires

The scary situation in Maui has displaced lives, with people being evacuated from their residences as the powerful winds from Hurricane Dora, which is believed to have fueled the fires, are yet to be contained.

People are in desperate need of shelter and food and the locals are running out of resources to support themselves until the situation is stabilized.

You can help the victims by making contributions to different relief funds raised by various non-profit organizations such as the Impact Your World campaign by CNN, which lets you make a one-time or monthly contributions toward the cause.

Individual victims are also setting up GoFundMe pages to support families and local businesses that have lost everything due to the disaster.