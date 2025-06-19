Bees are buzzing around in confusion – they’re having trouble recognizing flowers, forgetting scents and even struggling to navigate back to their hives.

What’s causing this disorientation? Alongside well-known threats such as pesticides and parasites, a new and unsettling risk to bees is emerging … Microplastics.

Plastic is harming bees from the inside out

Microplastics are tiny fragments of plastic that are formed when plastic waste breaks down. While they range in size and density, these small particulates have managed to reach nearly every habitat on Earth, from the highest mountain peaks to the deepest ocean floor. The negative effects of microplastics on wildlife have long been studied, but recent research suggests a new, sinister impact.

A 2024 study published in the journal Nature Communications confirmed what many scientists feared – microplastics aren’t just polluting oceans and rivers or harming marine animals from whales to seabirds. They’re showing up in fields, flowers and, most alarmingly, inside pollinators like bees. Researchers found that these tiny plastic particles can coat bees’ wings and bodies, contaminate the very nectar bees feed on and even get lodged in their digestive systems.

Once inside, microplastics do more than just take up space. They damage gut tissues, interfere with digestion, and disrupt the internal microbial communities that bees rely on to stay healthy. Microplastics can also interrupt bees’ cognitive processes, hindering the bee’s ability to learn and remember floral scents, a vital skill needed for effective foraging and pollination. Without this ability, bees struggle to recognize and locate the very plants they’ve evolved to pollinate.

Some wild bees have even been found using plastic fibers to build their nests, raising the possibility that this contamination could be passed down to the next generation of bees before they’re even born.

When bees are in trouble, the consequences are widespread. Their confusion is an early warning, not just for pollinators, but for all life that may be impacted by the growing presence of plastic in nearly every corner of our world.

This threat isn’t the only one impacting bees

However, this threat doesn’t exist in isolation. Bees are already facing a deadly cocktail of dangers.

Neonicotinoid pesticides, which are widely used across agricultural lands, can attack bees’ central nervous systems, causing paralysis and even death. Worse, impacted bees can even drag pollen contaminated by these deadly chemicals back to their nests, harming their siblings and even hurting the development of their young.

Climate change is also taking a heavy toll on our native pollinators. Shifting bloom cycles, shrinking habitats and disrupted seasons all impact typical bee pollination timing, making it more difficult for bees to forage the flowers they’ve spent countless millennia adapting to.

On top of these major threats, bees are also facing declining populations due to disease, fungal infections and even parasitic species like the varroa mite.

Now, microplastics are joining the ever-growing list of dangers, adding yet another invisible, insidious force that weakens bees and amplifies the danger of other threats.

As the study warns, the combination of microplastics paired with existing stressors could create “hotspots” of highly stressed, plastic-polluted pollinators, with ripple effects that spread through entire ecosystems and even the crops we rely on.

Plastic pollution is everywhere. It’s in rainwater, in farmland, in the food chain and even the arctic ice caps. Now it’s in the very bees that keep our ecosystems running.