





As the world’s oceans fill with microplastics, so are human bodies. A group of scientists just released a study in the American Chemical Society’s Environmental Science & Technology journal that show some troubling findings from recent research.

In a pilot study, the international team collected heart tissue samples from 15 patients during heart surgery as well as blood samples from half of them. They ended up finding “tens to thousands of individual microplastic pieces in most tissue samples,” noting that “the amounts and materials varied between participants.” The researchers detected 20 to 500 micrometer-wide particles made from eight different types of plastic, including polyethylene terephthalate—largely found in polyester clothing—and polyvinyl chloride, aka PVC.

After patients underwent surgery the average size of the microplastics in their hearts decreased, but they also found something more troubling: microscopic plastic particles were being introduced during the operations without any neglect on the surgeons’ part.

“The findings show how invasive medical procedures are an overlooked route of microplastics exposure, providing direct access to the bloodstream and internal tissues.”

Microplastics being introduced to human bodies during surgery is an issue scientists need to tackle next. While we can do what we can to cut down on microplastic consumption, more research needs to be done to “examine the impact of surgery on microplastic introduction and the potential effects of microplastics in internal organs on human health.”

For now, focus on cutting down on microplastic exposure in your everyday life, whether that be through using a water filter or eliminating single-use plastics.