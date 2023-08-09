The partnership between Aptos Labs and Microsoft is aimed at tackling industry-specific challenges.

Microsoft Corporation, a multinational technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, has partnered with Aptos Labs, a layer 1 innovative blockchain platform co-founded by former Facebook employees. This strategic alliance aims to propel Aptos’s innovative solutions by leveraging Microsoft’s cutting-edge AI technology to augment its suite of tools and services.

In an announcement on August 9, Aptos revealed its intentions to harness the power of Microsoft’s framework to introduce novel offerings that seamlessly merge blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to extend the boundaries of blockchain’s potential applications. To fortify the security of its network, Aptos is poised to deploy validator nodes via Microsoft Azure.

With the help of Microsoft, the company plans to introduce financial services solutions that empower users to develop and launch different financial services tools and technologies, including digital tokens like central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and payment methods, to cater to market demands and needs.

Aptos Labs to Launch AI Assistant Chatbot

One of the standout features of this collaboration is the forthcoming launch of Aptos Assistant, an intelligent chatbot designed to address inquiries related to the Aptos ecosystem. With this move, the company has joined many crypto firms introducing AI-powered virtual assistants to assist users within their respective ecosystems. Earlier this year, the Solana blockchain integrated an AI chatbot into its protocol.

The planned AI virtual assistant for Aptos will make it easier for people to join the Web 3 ecosystem. For developers, the chatbot offers simple access to tools for creating smart contracts and decentralized apps (dApps). The partnership will also bring Aptos’s Move programming language alive to support contract development, unit testing, formatting, and prover specifications. Aptos said in the announcement that it will leverage Microsoft’s technology to create more exciting connections between AI and web3 in the future.

Commenting on the partnership, Rashmi Misra, the General Manager of AI & Emerging Technologies at Microsoft, said that merging AI and blockchain technology represents a captivating blend of emerging technologies capable of producing groundbreaking applications.

“The intersection of AI and blockchain is one of the most interesting combinations of emerging technologies and can generate transformational use cases. By fusing Aptos Labs’ technology with the Microsoft Azure Open AI Service capabilities, we aim to democratize blockchain, enabling users to seamlessly onboard Web3 and innovators to develop new and exciting decentralized applications using AI,” Misra said.

Microsoft and Aptos Are Tackling Specific Industry Challenges

According to TechCrunch, the recent partnership between Aptos Labs and Microsoft is designed to tackle industry-specific challenges. According to Mo Shaikh, the co-founder and CEO of the innovative blockchain platform, both companies are committed to resolving issues prevalent in their respective industries.

“The primary focus for both of us is solving our respective industry problems,” Shaikh told TechCrunch in an email.

He further noted that it’s undeniable that AI is having a significant influence on society. “These tools can make our daily tasks incredibly efficient,” Shaikh affirmed, adding “whether it’s about compiling a list of the finest restaurants nearby or assisting in coding for your work or studies.”

