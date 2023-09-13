Microsoft has announced the full list of games coming day one with Xbox Game Pass Core tomorrow, September 14.

Xbox Game Pass Core, which has replaced Xbox Live Gold, includes 36 games to play on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. There’s a mix of games from Microsoft’s first-party developers, Bethesda games, and a smattering of third-party titles.

Here’s the list in full:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Limbo

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Game Pass Core grants access to online console multiplayer, deals, and discounts, as well as the Free Play Days promotion. It costs $10 a month or $60 a year. Microsoft said it plans to update the Game Pass Core library two or three times a year. The full library is available with other Game Pass memberships.

In July, Game Pass got its first price rise since its original launch six years ago. Xbox Game Pass rose by a dollar, from $9.99 to $10.99 monthly (Core now takes the $9.99 price tag). Ultimate rose two dollars to $16.99 a month. PC Game Pass remained $9.99 a month.

The price rise and now this launch of Game Pass Core come after Xbox boss Phil Spencer’s admission Game Pass growth is slowing and has the potential to cannibalize sales. Game Pass has been under the microscope since its inception, with Xbox trumpeting it as a new distribution paradigm and PlayStation boss Jim Ryan claiming publishers don’t like it. Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick isn’t a fan, either, which sets up an interesting debate now Microsoft is set to seal its $69 billion buyout of the Call of Duty maker.

