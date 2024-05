Microsoft South Africa (SA) has entered into a $70.5 million artificial intelligence (AI) investment agreement with the Southern African nation’s Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC). The investment aims to support the development of black-owned small, micro, and medium enterprises (SMMEs) in both tech and non-tech sectors over the next 10 years. Approximately 200 […]





Discover more from Today Headline Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.