





Aaron Rodgers and the Jets took on the Giants in preseason action on Saturday, a game which Rodgers debuted and the Jets won 32–24.

Rodgers went 5-of-8 passing for 47 yards, and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to star second-year receiver Garrett Wilson.

HBO’s Hard Knocks, which has been chronicling training camp for the Jets this season, caught an interesting exchange between Rodgers and Giants linebacker Jihad Ward, who exchanged words after a Rodgers completion on the touchdown drive.

Ward gave chase on the pass rush, and after Rodgers got rid of the football, Ward was not pleased with Rodgers trying to sell the shove that the Giants linebacker gave after the throw was released.

“That’s f—— bull—- bro. What the f— is that?” Ward was seen asking Rodgers. “Show some respect bro. Come on, what the f— is that? Five damn steps?”

Rodgers wasn’t having it.

“I don’t even know who you are, bro! I don’t know who the f— you are! I’ve never heard of you,” Rodgers fired back.

Aaron Rodgers and Jihad Ward exchanging some words 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/aTwW9PfQdM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 30, 2023

Rodgers was later seen throwing the touchdown pass to Wilson, and he made sure Ward heard all about it.

“Don’t poke the bear, bro! I’ve never even heard of you!” he fired back again.

Rodgers got to the sidelines and told his teammates about the exchange, calling his line to Ward “un-comeback-with-able.” He also said Ward told him “I don’t know who the f— you are,” to which Rodgers responded with “Bull—-.”

Nothing like a little preseason trash talk between two teams that simply don’t like each other, but one thing is for certain, Rodgers is fitting right in with his new team.







