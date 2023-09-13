





The Saints picked up a win in their season opener, during which quarterback Derek Carr made his franchise debut.

It seems it hasn’t taken long for Carr to take up the leadership role in New Orleans, as he was heavily involved in the play call on one of the game’s most decisive moments.

Late in the fourth quarter, Carr could be overheard on the sideline pleading with the coaching staff to let him air one out for speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

“Give me another shot,” pleaded Carr to a coach on the sideline.

He could then be seen persuading offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael to let him take a shot on a go route to Shaheed, and it seems he managed to convince Jameis Winston in the process, who enthusiastically agreed with the play-calling suggestion from the 32-year-old.

When it came time to put Carr’s plan to action, the team executed flawlessly, and Shaheed broke free for a 41-yard gain, after which New Orleans was able to run out the game clock.

After Shaheed came down with the ball, Carr was fired up, skipping down the field while shouting in celebration. The Saints would go on to win 16–15 over the Titans, starting the Carr era off with a victory.







