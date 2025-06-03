Image credit: WAM/ Website

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the implementation of the Midday Break, which prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces between 12:30pm and 3:00pm, from June 15 to September 15, 2025.

Now in its 21st consecutive year, the Midday Break reflects the UAE’s sustainability-driven approach and commitment to providing a safe working environment. It aligns with international best practices and occupational health and safety standards, protecting workers from injuries and illnesses caused by high summer temperatures, a WAM report said.

“The Midday Break has achieved a record compliance rate of over 99 per cent for several years in a row, clearly reflecting the deeply rooted social and humanitarian values within the UAE’s business community. It also demonstrates high awareness of the importance of protecting human capital—the most valuable resource in any company—and underscores the people-centred labour practices embraced in the UAE,” Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection & Compliance at MoHRE said.

Al Nassi emphasised the ministry’s commitment to raising awareness among employers and workers through field visits to worksites and labour accommodations. These efforts help promote occupational health and safety and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“The Midday Break has become a leading example of successful partnerships between MoHRE, the private sector, and the wider community. Many partners have launched their own initiatives to support workers during the Midday Break,” Dalal Alshehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, added.

She continued, “This initiative reinforces social responsibility and supports the success of our awareness strategies, further embedding humanitarian values into the UAE’s work culture, which welcomes over 200 nationalities to live, work, and invest in line with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

Rest areas

Alshehhi praised private sector companies that have proactively established fully equipped rest areas to ensure workers’ comfort during the Midday Break. These efforts reflect a strong commitment to workers’ wellbeing and help boost productivity.

She encouraged all private sector entities to implement similar measures, citing their positive impact on both health and efficiency.

Under the Midday Break rules, companies must provide essential supplies and arrangements, including shaded areas, cooling equipment such as fans, sufficient drinking water, hydration supplements approved by local authorities, and necessary first-aid supplies at worksites.

Exemptions

The regulations allow for exemptions where continuous work is required for public interest or technical reasons. These include activities like asphalt laying or concrete pouring that cannot be delayed, as well as urgent repair work affecting public utilities, traffic, or essential services.

Work requiring permits from government authorities, due to its impact on public life and mobility, is also exempt.

MoHRE monitors company compliance with the Midday Break via its inspection systems throughout the summer period.

The ministry also encourages the public to report violations through its call centre (600590000), website, or smart app.

Violating companies will be fined Dhs5,000 per worker per breach, with a cap of Dhs50,000 if multiple violations are recorded.

MoHRE will intensify awareness campaigns and field inspections—coordinating with both public and private sector partners—to ensure compliance with the Midday Break regulations.