Travel spending in the Middle East is projected to climb 50 per cent by 2030, reaching nearly $350bn, driven by surging inbound tourism, expanding luxury and business travel, and increased investment in sports and entertainment, according to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025 released by Arabian Travel Market in collaboration with Tourism Economics.

The report forecasts that inbound travel to the region will grow by 13 per cent annually between 2025 and 2030, significantly outpacing global averages.

Key source markets fueling this rise include Asia and Africa, alongside strong demand from Europe, where the UK and India remain the top international leisure contributors.

“Travel growth in the Middle East is incredibly strong, with annual growth averaging more than 7 per cent through 2030,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME at Arabian Travel Market. “Bold national visions, game-changing developments, and enhanced connectivity are key drivers behind this upward trajectory.”

Travel spending in the region is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 54 per cent in 2024, and business travel is set to grow at 1.5 times the global average, making the Middle East the world’s second-fastest growing region for business tourism.

Travel industry driven by key developments in regional aviation and hospitality sectors

The report also underscores the region’s transformation into a global aviation hub, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Saudia placing close to 780 aircraft orders with Boeing and Airbus, underscoring long-term growth ambitions.

Meanwhile, luxury travel continues to thrive. With nearly 100 of the Middle East’s 170 luxury hotels located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and more underway in Saudi Arabia’s giga projects, the region is becoming a magnet for high-net-worth travellers.

According to the report, nearly 60 per cent of visitors to the Middle East spend on luxury experiences, compared to less than 40 per cent globally.

“Travellers drawn to the Middle East tend to spend more overall, attracted by exceptional hospitality, curated experiences, and premium cultural events,” Curtis said.

Sports tourism is another major growth driver. Following events such as Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and Dubai Expo 2020, the region is set for a 63 per cent increase in sports-related travel, with the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia expected to further boost the sector.

The report highlights rising interest and investment in football, golf, motorsports, cycling, and esports.

