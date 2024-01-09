Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

42 min Jones and Colwill are having a really good battle on that side of the pitch. Jones is ahead on the judges’ cards after creating the goal.

40 min Madueke shoots wildly off target after another high press from Chelsea.

39 min “Player-managers,” considers Joe Pearson. “Klopp almost qualified with Mainz. Will we ever see another? I say no. Discuss.” I’d say it’s very unlikely at the highest level because the job has become too vast. It’s slightly different in the lower leagues. Andy Hessenthaler will still be a player-manager at the age of 75. Updated at 15.42 EST

38 min Gusto’s short pass to Disasi is stolen by Coburn, who moves into the area and is about to shoot when Gusto makes an important recovery challenge.

Barlaser’s early ball released Jones on the right side of the area. He twisted Colwill one way and then the other before sliding a low cross into the middle. Hackney arrived late and opened his body to guide a first-time shot past Petrovic. That’s a really good goal. Updated at 15.39 EST

35 min Chelsea are steadily wearing Boro down. After another corner is half cleared, Madueke swings a very deep cross that is headed wide by Caicedo. The angle was on the impossible side of tight.

32 min At the other end a quarter-chance for Crooks, who drags well wide from 20 yards.

31 min: Great chance for Palmer! A dodgy square pass from Howson is read and intercepted by Palmer, 25 yards from goal. He moves to the edge of the area, gives Glover the eyes and sweeps his shot just wide of the right-hand post. He should have scored. What a chance for Cole Palmer! Photograph: Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images Updated at 15.39 EST

31 min “I’m as baffled as you are by officiating these days,” writes Gary Naylor, “but I’d be more inclined to accept the argument ‘…but he got the shot away’ as a defence to a penalty claim if anyone can claim to have heard ‘…but he got the pass away’ used to exonerate a bad challenge in the centre circle.”

30 min And now Colwill is booked for a foul on Jones.

29 min Madueke shuffles past a couple of defenders before poking a shot that deflects wide of Fry. Palmer takes the corner short and eventually floats a nice cross that is headed onto the roof of the net by Colwill. Half a chance.

28 min “Incidental contact on a follow through well after Latte Lath scuffed his shot on his own,” says Justin Madson. “If he hadn’t come off injured, we wouldn’t be talking about a penalty. And as tough as this is to say, fouls on offensive players in the box are treated differently than fouls in the field. One could say Disasi slid straight to block the ball and his foot was kicked on the follow through. Subjective decisions being treated as if they are ever objective, because we all surely agreed on penalties before VAR. Right?” We didn’t disagree this much, I can promise you that. For what it’s worth I don’t think a challenge like that should be a penalty – but a number of them have been given for similar challenges in the last few years.

28 min “Wow, this is a massive matchup of two glorious clubs,” says Peter Oh. “Well, at least their crests anyway. I can’t decide which lion is more impressive. Boro’s looks like it has caught fire and is being electrocuted for good measure. Chelsea’s seems slightly distracted by its own tail but the upright fighting stance is nothing to shake a staff, er, stick at.”

27 min It hasn’t been a great game. Boro’s early attacking promise has faded, though their back three/five are defending well.

25 min Apparently Thiago Silva has won his last 17 semi-finals. A poignant number, given the one he missed through suspension.

23 min Chelsea are starting to dominate possession, though it’s all a bit sterile. Mind you I thought the same on Saturday and they eventually passed Preston into submission.

21 min “Something was nagging at me about Middlesbrough managers over the years,” says Joe Pearson, “so I looked them up. What a line-up from 1994 to 2010: Robson, Venables, McClaren, Southgate, Strachan. Glory days?” The best. Unlike most teams of a similar size, Boro made a lasting impression. Not always in a good way, but it beats finishing 12th every year surely. Bryan Robson is unveiled as Middlesbrough player-manager in 1994, hence the outfit. Photograph: Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy Updated at 15.22 EST

20 min: Boro substitution Bangura limps off to be replaced by Matt Clarke.

17 min Good lord, Boro have suffered yet another injury. Bangura was shoved over by Madueke and immediately clasped his right hamstring as he hit the deck. If he goes off, Boro will be without 14 senior players. Alex Bangura twangs his hammy. Photograph: Richard Lee/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 15.24 EST

15 min “Defenders get away with a lot if the attacker is taking a shot,” says Andy Flintoff. “If roles were reversed, and the attacker blundered in and caught a defender late in the act of clearing the ball, the ref would give a free kick (and possibly a caution) every time.” Is there an argument that the ball is dead, or at least not alive, once a shot has been taken? Honestly, I’ve no clue any more. There have been plenty of modern penalties where the ball was going out of play when the attacker was fouled, so I suspect my argument is nonsense. I swear this stuff was easier before VAR.

14 min Glover comes for two Palmer corners in 30 seconds and gets nowhere near either. The second is headed away to the edge of the area, from where Gallagher slashes a volley into orbit.

12 min “I am so cynical these days,” begins Brad Wilson, “that I think if that challenge by Disasi had been committed by a Boro player, he’d have been carded and a penalty awarded. I just see way too many calls that protect the Big Six at the expense of everybody else.” Have you been listening to the Supernaturals again? I’d argue it’s the kind of penalty that is occasionally awarded by VAR but rarely by the on-field referee they usually follow the ball. As there’s no VAR tonight it was never likely to be given. But I’m an incorrigible naif. (I’m not.)

9 min Boro are playing with plenty of confidence. I suppose a team managed by Michael Carrick are never going to be shy on the ball; even so, they have started like they are Chelsea’s equals.

8 min Bangura breaks into space down the left, but his cross is too far in front of Coburn and Enzo Fernandez forces the ball away. It hit Fernandez’s arm, prompting a small appeal for a penalty, but it deflected off his body so that’s the end of that.

6 min Madueke flicks a pass into Palmer, 25 yards from goal. He takes a touch and batters an early shot that is pushed away by Glover, diving to his left. Palmer is playing with such confidence at the moment.

5 min In fact Latte Lath is struggling and needs to go off. That’s a big blow to Boro. It wasn’t the greatest challenge from Disasi, a lunge that caught Latte Lath on the ankle after the ball had gone. Should they be given as penalties these days? I honestly don’t know. Josh Coburn comes on to replace him. Emmanuel Latte Lath has to come off after the earlier challenge from Axel Disasi. Photograph: Richard Lee/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 15.11 EST

3 min Chelsea’s formation is similar to the one they used against Arsenal in the league in October, with Cole Palmer as a false nine and Conor Gallagher just behind him.

2 min Disasi caught Latte Lath on the ankle after he had got the shot away. He needs treatment but is okay to continue.

1 min Boro have started with a back three as expected. And they almost take the lead inside 40 seconds. An exceedingly dodgy header from Colwill goes straight to Latte Lath, who charges into the area. Disasi comes across to challenge and Latte Lath shoots straight at Petrovic. He didn’t get hold of it.

1 min Peep peep! Boro, in red, kick off from right to left as we watch. Chelsea are wearing their dark blue away strip.

The teams emerge from the tunnel on a bracing night in the north east. Both managers are apparently without 12 senior players; Chelsea haven’t filled the substitutes bench.

A reminder of the teams Middlesbrough (possible 3-4-2-1) Glover; Van den Berg, Fry, Engel; Jones, Howson, Barlaser, Bangura; Crooks, Hackney; Latte Lath.

Substitutes: J Jones, Clarke, Gilbert, Coburn, O’Brien, Kavanagh, McCabe, Bridge, Bilongo. Chelsea (possible 4-3-3) Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Gilchrist, Williams, Golding, Mudryk, Washington, Broja. Referee Sam Barrott.

Boro have beaten five teams in semi-finals: Stockport, Chesterfield, Liverpool, Arsenal and Steaua Bucharest. It’s a pretty good quiz question. Boro will hope that, by the time somebody uses it, Chelsea have been added to the list. That Uefa Cup run of 2005-06 isn’t talked about nearly enough. Updated at 14.55 EST

“Rather than Carrick evoking the spirit of 2004,” says Vic Rushton, “I’d rather highlight 1988 when we beat Chelsea over two legs while in the second division. I’d settle for the tie still being ‘live’ going into the second leg.” It’s fair to assume that, if you win 2-1 on aggregate, the reaction at Stamford Bridge will be slightly different.

Twenty years! And why do I remember that the final was a week before the start of season five of The Sopranos. What use is that to anybody.

Keith Lamb 1946-2024 A Middlesbrough legend died last week. Many neutrals won’t know the name of Keith Lamb, but we all saw the results of his work as chief executive. The signing of Juninho,. Bryan Robson and other world stars; the League Cup win in 2004 and the astonishing Uefa Cup run in 2006; the move to the Riverside; bringing the club back from the brink in the late 1980s. Along with Steve Gibson, he took Boro to places they didn’t know existed.

David Hytner’s preview

Team news Both managers make a number of changes from their FA Cup ties at the weekend. Boro bring in Dael Fry, Emmanuel Latte Lath, the captain Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks for Matt Clarke, Morgan Rogers (suspended), Sam Greenwood (cup-tied) and Josh Coburn. Noni Madueke, Thiago Silva and Conor Gallagher are back in the Chelsea team, with Mykhailo Mudryk, Alfie Gilchrist and Armando Broja dropping out. It looks like Cole Palmer or Raheem Sterling will play as a false nine. Updated at 14.59 EST