Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea – Carabao Cup semi-final: Live score, team news and updates as Hayden Hackney winner gives Championship side first-leg lead as Blues waste host of chances with Cole Palmer missing SITTER
Middlesbrough are just one game away from reaching the final of this competition for the first time since the 2003/04 season.
Back then, Gareth Southgate was marshalling the defence, with Steve McClaren barking orders from the touchline.
They beat Bolton 2-1 in the final!
CRAIG HOPE’s report from the Riverside Stadium
Pochettino staying upbeat
The Chelsea boss has just been speaking to Sky Sports.
Today the approach was good and we can say nothing. Only that we made some mistakes in the first half, we gave them chances to score and then they were really tough to break down and played in the transition and on the counter attack. It was difficult for us to break down this block and we had too many chances to score but didn’t score. That is football. I’m really disappointed, but we have another 90 minutes and I think we need to be positive.
I think we were the better side and created more and clear chances but we didn’t score and weren’t clinical. That has happened a lot this season. We have a lack of ability to score and when you don’t score, it’s difficult to win.
Chelsea’s away day Blues
Pochettino’s side have now lost five of their last six away games in all competitions.
While they may have a good record at Stamford Bridge, if Chelsea really want to progress, they need to sort this out – and fast.
That dismal run in full is as follows:
25/11 – Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea
6/12 – Man United 2-1 Chelsea
10/12 – Everton 2-0 Chelsea
24/12 – Wolves 2-1 Chelsea
30/12 – Luton 2-3 Chelsea
9/1 – Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
13 goals conceded and just six scored across six games too.
Delight for Michael Carrick
Middlesbrough elation
Boro captain Jonny Howson has just been speaking to Sky Sports post-match.
He was brilliant alongside Dan Barlaser in the middle of the park tonight.
Here’s what he had to say:
These opportunities don’t come around too often. It’s the best time in my career and he’s [Hackney] got the rest of his career and the way that he’s going he’ll be playing in plenty more semis. We have evolved in the last few months. Everybody knows (the score) but we’ve got to make the most of it. We’ll give it our all, give it our best shot and see what happens
More on Chelsea fans getting booed by their fans
Mail Sport’s LEWIS STEELE is also at the Riverside.
Mail Sport at the Riverside Stadium
Look at those full-time scenes!
Cole Palmer headed straight down the tunnel at full-time!
A tough evening for the Chelsea youngster.
FULL TIME – Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
What a result for Middlesbrough and they take a 1-0 lead into the second leg at Stamford Bridge in two weeks time thanks to Hayden Hackney’s first half goal.
What a performance from Boro. They were simply superb and the Riverside is bouncing.
Chelsea’s players are getting pelters from their supporters and Thiago Silva has gone over to speak with some of them.
A dismal evening for the Blues, who only have themselves to blame after Cole Palmer misses three sitters in the first half.
But, in the second period, despite having almost all of the ball, they barely tested Tom Glover in the Boro net.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Mudryk floats a cross to the back post and Gilchrist is there, but Hackney tracks him well and deflects it out for a corner.
The referee then blows for a foul from the corner.
That just sums up Chelsea’s night and Middlesbrough are almost there!
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Gallagher – who has been one of Chelsea’s few bright sparks tonight – wins the ball and drives his side forward.
He feeds Sterling who tries to take it past Clarke, but the big defender is there with a crunching challenge before Engel clears the ball into the stands and receives a huge cheer.
Jones is then booked for time-wasting for taking his time with a throw-in.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea youngster Gilchrist replaces Gusto in a like-for-like switch at right back.
Meanwhile, Crooks is down injured after landing nastily on his ankle following a collision with Gallagher.
He looks like he will be OK to continue here though, although he is limping.
It’s been an incredible performance from Boro and there will be four minutes of added time.
Just as I type that, Colwill passes straight out of play which really sums up Chelsea’s night.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
A distinct lack of quality again from Chelsea.
They play through the pitch well and Broja lays it back to Gallagher.
The England midfielder floats in a cross but it is past everyone and goes out for a throw in on the other side.
Middlesbrough have defended brilliantly today, with their structure so solid, and they’ll be desperate to hold out here.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Broja is played in, with the striker having had a peripheral role since coming on.
He fires in a wicked ball with his left foot but no-one is there to convert and it safely goes out for a goal kick.
Under 10 minutes to go and could it be familiar frustrations for Chelsea?
They have struggled this season to break down teams who defend deep but you sense there’s probably at least one big chance in it for them yet.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Palmer has gone out to the right since the changes, with Sterling joining Broja in attack and Mudryk stationed on the left.
Gusto then fires the ball into the box. It bounces out to the edge of the area before Sterling lays it off to Mudryk.
The Ukrainian shoots, but it’s straight at Glover, although the Australian fumbles a simple catch and then he collects at the second attempt.
It is wet out there but Chelsea will want to test him more.
They’ve had 79 per cent of possession in this half but forced just two shots on target.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
After absorbing a fair period of pressure, Middlesbrough are having some joy going forward.
Hackney makes a driving run before laying it off to Barlaser at the edge of the area.
The midfielder can’t control his effort though as he fires high and wide.
When Boro burst forward in numbers they do look dangerous and Glover is yet to be really tested by Chelsea this half.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Middlesbrough break and Coburn does brilliantly to hold up the ball.
He lays it off to Crooks, who plays in the dangerous Jones.
The winger bursts forward and pulls the ball back but it is behind everyone.
Boro keep the ball alive though and force a corner but Chelsea do just enough to clear.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Double change for Chelsea just after the hour mark.
Mudryk will replace Madueke and Broja is replacing Fernandez.
You’d expect the Albanian will go in as the central striker with Palmer playing off him.
The Blues need that presence in the centre, with Boro’s defenders so far unoccupied much of the time.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
The pressure is building.
Gusto fires the ball into the box. Gallagher does brilliantly to control with his chest before firing wide on the turn.
Gallagher and Fernandez are much higher up the pitch this half, with the pair rotating to join Palmer in the front-line.
Chelsea remain frustrated though.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea were enjoying a strong spell with Madueke making one dangerous run at Middlesbrough’s backline.
However, Disasi decides to fire at goal from 35 yards and it’s high and wide.
Boro’s defensive structure remains in tact.
You feel Chelsea need to be more direct with their attacking play which we are starting to see more of, and runs like that from Madueke will be required.
They are lacking a central presence in the box though, with often Gallagher and Fernandez running ahead of Palmer.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea work the ball well.
Sterling and Fernandez link up before the Argentine floats a cross to the back post.
Madueke does well to attack it but Glover is equal to it and holds the ball well above his head.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
An early foray forward for Middlesbrough to start the half.
Barlaser snaps in and wins the ball again. Jones – who started at right wing back but has since been pushed up to the right wing – bursts down the touchline.
He loops in a cross but Disasi does well to head away from Coburn.
A promising start from the hosts.
We’re back underway
Cole Palmer gets us going for the second 45.
Mail Sport at the Riverside Stadium
HALF TIME – Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
What a 45 minutes from Middlesbrough and they are cheered off the pitch by the Riverside faithful.
In truth, Chelsea have dominated the ball and created three huge chances but Cole Palmer has missed them all, with his second effort from just a few yards out the worst of the lot.
Boro have generally defended well apart from that and went ahead when Hayden Hackney finished after superb work from Dan Barlaser and Isaiah Jones.
Mauricio Pochettino will be fuming with his side’s defending and wastefulness in front of goal, but Boro will fancy this being their night.
It’s all to play for in the second half.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea cut Middlesbrough open and Caicedo feeds in Palmer.
He cuts inside Clarke brilliantly, but Glover saves his effort, before collecting the rebound of Howson.
Three huge chances for Palmer now.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
OH MY GOSH! Palmer again!
Fernandez shoots from outside the area and Glover spills the bal.
It’s a huge mistake and Palmer has an open goal from three yards but he’s somehow hit it over the bar.
What is happening?! Hands on head again from Palmer after his second almighty miss of the match.
Middlesbrough need half time here.
Three minutes still to play.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea come forward again and neatly work it to Caicedo.
The Ecuadorian fires from distance and it just scrapes past the post.
Glover was worried and at full stretch but Middlesbrough maintain their lead.
You would say they won’t mind Chelsea shooting from distance, but if that had gone in, they definitely would not have been preaching that argument.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
Hayden Hackney is the first Middlesbrough palyer to score against Chelsea at the Riverside since Mark Viduka in 2006.
And look at what it means.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
That goal has given the hosts so much belief.
They’re now playing further up the pitch and snapping at the heels of the Chelsea players.
Engel fires in a delightful cross but no-one is there. Hackney does well when the ball comes back out and feeds Engel again but his shot is blocked.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea
They break forward after Middlesbrough give the ball away playing out.
Palmer feeds Madueke but he fires high and wide from just outside the box.
Boro fans are in dreamland and the Riverside is full of noise.
GOAL! Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea (Hackney)
WOW! The hosts are ahead.
A great ball in behind from Barlaser finds Jones.
He does so well to keep his composure against Cowlill before he fires in a ball to the edge of the six-yard box.
Hackney is there to slot home with his left foot. A brilliant finish and the Riverside erupts.
And it’s that man Hackney! The boyhood Boro fan and academy graduate.
It’s been all Chelsea but the hosts won’t care one bit.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
What a let off for Middlesbrough.
Howson has the ball inside his own third but a disastrous pass sees him give it away straight to Palmer.
The youngster bears down on goal but drags his shot wide. What a miss!
Hackney is then played in up at the other end, but takes his shot early and miscues it.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
Middlesbrough make a rare foray forward.
Colwill heads clear but slips as he does so and Crooks picks up the loose ball.
He plays in Jones but Colwill drags him down cynically and is booked for the first yellow card of the game.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
Almost brilliant from Madueke.
He’s played in and takes it around Clarke and then Howson.
Fry comes in to halt his progress right at the last moment.
From the resutling corner, a delicious ball from Palmer finds Colwill but he heads over.
That’s positive from the young Englishman though and much better from Chelsea.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
Clarke has slotted into the left centre back role with Engel going out to left wing back.
Meanwhile, for Chelsea, Palmer is dropping deep as the false 9 to get himself involved more in their build-up play.
The Blues are having most of the ball, but Boro are defending deep and solidly so far.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea have started to control possession but Middlesbrough are holding firm so far and defending well.
But oh no! It’s even more of a disaster for Boro. Alex Bangura did well to edge out Noni Madueke and was fouled in the process.
But he’s down holding his hamstring and is going to have to come off.
Boro already had 12 players absent ahead of this evening and now they have two more within 18 minutes.
Matt Clarke is going to replace him. What a chaotic start for the hosts.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
An early blow for Boro and a real shame for Emmanuel Latte Lath.
Disasi just caught him as he slid in to make the challenge for that early chance.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
Bangura gets in down the left.
The defender whips in a dangerous ball but it’s just behind Coburn.
Enzo just about does enough to control and clear.
There’s an appeal for handball but his hand was by his side as the ball bounced up.
A good start from Middlesbrough though.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
Latte Lath – who was caught by Disasi when he had that chance – won’t be able to continue.
He looks distraught as he heads down the tunnel and is replaced by Coburn.
Palmer then gets some space and fires at Glover but the Australian saves well.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
In terms of how both teams are setting up, Middlesbrough are lining up with a back three with Jones and Bangura at wing back.
Chelsea have Cole Palmer as the No 9 with Sterling and Madueke either side of him.
Gallagher looks to be the most advanced midfielder out of him, Caicedo and Enzo.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Chelsea
A long ball from Glover looks routine, but Colwill tries to head back to Petrovic but gets it all wrong, and Latte Lath seizes on the ball.
He drives towards goal but Disasi dives in for the tackle and just about does enough with the striker scuffing his shot.
Latte Lath is down, but he looks OK to continue.
We’re underway
Middlesbrough kick us off.
A cup final beckons and Wembley awaits.
The players are out
The atmosphere is electric inside the Riverside Stadium and Middlesbrough’s supporters are bang up for this.
Kick off is moments away and it promises to be a cracker.
Who to look out for in Middlesbrough’s side?
With these two sides having only played once in the past seven years, Chelsea supporters may be unfamiliar to Middlesbrough’s playing squad.
Seven-goal top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath is Boro’s biggest danger in attack, while keep an eye on England Under 21 midfielder Hayden Hackney who is the star of the show.
Isaiah Jones is also a potential danger and he is likely to line up on the right side of midfield or defence, depending on how they line-up..
And for Boro
Middlesbrough pushed Aston Villa all the way, but went down to defeat following Matty Cash’s late winner.
It was a promising performance though from Michael Carrick’s side, with Villa picking a strong team despite facing an opponent in the division below.
You can catch up on those highlights below too.
Last time out
Chelsea come into this game on the back of a resounding 4-0 victory over Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup.
After a slow start, second half goals from Broja, Silva, Sterling and Fernandez ensured Pochettino’s side would pass through to round four.
That’s now three wins in a row in all competitions for the Blues and you catch highlights from Saturday’s clash below.
Middlesbrough’s EFL Cup triumph
That famous Middlesbrough triumph in 2004 came after a 2-1 victory over Bolton thanks to goals from Joseph-Desire Job and Bolo Zenden.
Boro’s team that day also included England manager Gareth Southgate.
And you can watch some great archive footage from that famous day at the Millenium Stadium below.
How did Middlesbrough make it here?
Middlesbrough have history with this competition, having lifted the trophy in 2003/04 when Steve McClaren was in charge.
They have had a dramatic run to the final four, winning five games to get to this stage.
After beating Hudderfield 3-2 in the first round, they then downed Bolton 3-1.
A trip to Bradford followed where Boro won 2-0, before they dramatically edged out Exeter 3-2 thanks to a late Emmanuel Latte Lath penalty.
In the quarter-final, Michael Carrick’s side thrashed Port Vale 3-0 to return to this stage for the first time since they lifted the trophy 20 years ago.
Nkunku misses out again for Chelsea
In a blow to Chelsea, there’s no Christopher Nkunku in the squad again.
The French star – who joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer for £52m – only returned from a pre-season knee injury to make his debut in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle last month.
After three substitute appearances and one start, the forward picked up a hip injury which kept him out of the Preston victory.
He hasn’t recovered for this evening’s game and Pochettino revealed yesterday he wasn’t sure whether Nkunku would be back for Saturday’s clash with Fulham.
Pochettino warns against complacency
Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Monday, Mauricio Pochettino warned Chelsea to be humble and think about their current ‘reality’ — not the club’s history and badge — or they could be in for a shock against Middlesbrough.
In an unfortunate slip of the tongue that even he had to laugh at, Pochettino spoke about Chelsea preparing for a two-legged semi-final that will be ‘180 million’ rather than minutes.
Money is never far from the conversation around Chelsea and the gap in resources between the Blues and Championship Boro is one reason why the Londoners are big favourites to reach the Carabao Cup final.
READ THE FULL STORY BELOW
Middlesbrough TEAM NEWS
And it’s four changes for Middlesbrough from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.
Fry, Latte Lath, Howson and Crooks replace Clarke, Rogers, Greenwood and Coburn.
Boro are missing their first choice keeper Seny Dieng, who is away at AFCON with senegal.
Meanwhile, both Rogers and Greenwood – two of their most dangerous attackers – are out of tonight’s clash.
Chelsea TEAM NEWS
It’s unsurprisingly a strong team named by Mauricio Pochettino.
The Argentine makes three changes from Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Preston in the FA Cup.
Conor Gallagher, Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke replace Mykhailo Mudryk, Alfie Gilchrist and Armando Broja respectively, with the Blues naming just eight subs out of a possible nine.
Despite their status as a giant in English football, credit must also go to Chelsea for reaching the semi-finals, especially given it has not been an easy season for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Their run to the final four started back in August with a 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the third round.
They then defeated Brighton and Blackburn 1-0 and 2-0 respectively at Stamford Bridge, before a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Newcastle in the quarter-finals.
After a 1-1 draw in normal time – thanks to an injury-time equaliser
from Mykhailo Mudryk – they won 4-2 on penalties and you can catch the highlights from that game below.
It must be noted that this is the Blues’ first away game in this season’s competition, with their four previous fixtures all taking place at Stamford Bridge.
Impressive run for Middlesbrough
Given we are in the final four of a competition that had all 92 teams from the Premier League down to League Two in at the start, reaching the semi-finals is therefore a huge achievement for a Championship side.
It is testament to the work Michael Carrick is doing at Middlesbrough, with the former Man United midfield general helping his team recover from a slow start to the season after losing in the play-off semi-finals to Coventry City last year.
They sit 12th in the second tier, but Boro are just four points off the play-offs and with three wins from their past five league games, they could pose plenty of dangers to Chelsea this evening.
What are the rules for the semi-finals?
With various competitions going on at the same time, it is easy to forget what rules apply to what in relation to VAR, away goals and more. So, here we are to clear that all up for you.
There will be NO VAR in either semi-final. The EFL made the call because the technology is not available at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.
As a means to provide fairness, VAR will not be used in the other semi-final tie between Liverpool and Fulham too.
Away goals also NO longer exist in this competition, meaning if the scores are level on aggregate after 90 minutes of the second leg, we will go to extra-time and then penalties if needed.
Both those bits of news will probably be a relief to supporters far-and-wide.
After the quarter-finals, the yellow cards tally was also wiped clean. This means anyone who has already been booked in the competition this season will not miss the second leg if they are cautioned tonight.
However, should a player be booked once in both legs, they will miss the final should their team make it that far.
Carabao Cup semi-finals
After a tournament that began all the way back on August 8, we’re down to the final four.
Tonight, Middlesbrough – who sit 12th in the Championship – take on Chelsea in the first leg of their semi-final.
Tomorrow, Liverpool host Fulham, with the Reds looking to win the EFL Cup for the second time in three years.
The return legs take place on January 23 and January 24 respectively.
The calm before the storm
Good Evening
And welcome to Mail Sport’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Middlesbrough and Chelsea.
Stay with us for all the build-up, team news and updates from the clash at the Riverside Stadium.
