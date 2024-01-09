Mauricio Pochettino tells players ‘be careful’ as they face Middlesbrough without VAR

Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. With Liverpool and Fulham facing off in the other semi-final tomorrow evening, Middlesbrough are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition and will know their home leg is crucial to their chances of heading to Wembley and lifting silverware next month.

Michael Carrick’s side are sitting in 12th in the Championship table and are the clear underdogs against the Blues, who are looking to win their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino. Middlesbrough have yet to play Premier League opposition on their way to the semi-finals but were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The visit of Chelsea will be another stern test, even if Pochettino’s young side have struggled for consistency this season. Chelsea have won three in a row since losing to Wolves on Christmas Eve, though, and will hope to take a positive result back to Stamford Bridge ahead of the return leg in two weeks’ time. Follow live updates from Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, below.