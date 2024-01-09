Mauricio Pochettino tells players ‘be careful’ as they face Middlesbrough without VAR
Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. With Liverpool and Fulham facing off in the other semi-final tomorrow evening, Middlesbrough are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition and will know their home leg is crucial to their chances of heading to Wembley and lifting silverware next month.
Michael Carrick’s side are sitting in 12th in the Championship table and are the clear underdogs against the Blues, who are looking to win their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino. Middlesbrough have yet to play Premier League opposition on their way to the semi-finals but were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.
The visit of Chelsea will be another stern test, even if Pochettino’s young side have struggled for consistency this season. Chelsea have won three in a row since losing to Wolves on Christmas Eve, though, and will hope to take a positive result back to Stamford Bridge ahead of the return leg in two weeks’ time. Follow live updates from Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, below.
Michael Carrick heads into Middlesbrough’s Carabao Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea convinced he is a better manager than he was a year ago.
Carrick took over at the Riverside Stadium in October 2022 and guided the club to the Championship play-offs at the first attempt after winning eight of his first 11 league games at the helm.
On Tuesday evening, the 42-year-old will go head to head with Mauricio Pochettino and his expensively-assembled team in the first leg of the last-four tie with his side sitting in 12th place, but certain he has improved over the last 12 months.
Asked if he was a better manager, Carrick replied: “I must be, really. There are times through your career when you have good spells and others when you don’t get results. But even when you aren’t getting results, you can be performing really well and feel good and know that it’s coming around.
“There are always ups and downs. It’s sticking to your beliefs and principles. Having those ups and downs the past year has benefited me in terms of how I deal with that.
“With the responsibility and the journey we’ve been on, I have loved every minute of it. I’m very hopeful that there is plenty more to come.”
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 19:34
Mauricio Pochettino warned his Chelsea players they must be “clever” in playing without VAR when they meet Middlesbrough in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Riverside.
Stadiums outside of the Premier League are typically not fitted with the technology required for the video assistant referee and so Pochettino’s side will take on Championship Boro with only the on-field officials in place.
Pochettino said his players must prepare to be cautious in the face of unfamiliar circumstances: “There’s no VAR,” he said. “That is a thing we need to be careful of. Our normal attitude is to play with VAR. We need to be cautious of that.
“We need to be in a different way in our approach. We need to change. Now, it’s just the referee that is going to decide, we need to be cautious. It’s a different game whether you play with or without VAR. I don’t say it’s better or worse, but it’s a different game. We need to be clever in this way.”
Chelsea are looking to put one foot into their first major final since they won the World Club Cup in 2021, months after lifting the Champions League trophy in Porto.
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 19:22
In other news tonight, Tottenham have just signed former Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.
Spurs have the option to make the loan permanent in the summer, for a fee of around £15m.
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 19:19
Jonny Howson comes in for Middlesbrough, with Michael Carrick having both Matt Crooks and Emmanuel Latte Lath selected to lead the line.
Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes and goes strong at the Riverside. In come Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke, who joins at attacking line-up that includes Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer.
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 19:08
Middlesbrough team to face Chelsea:
Glover; Van den Berg, Fry, Engel, Jones; Howson, Barlaser, Hackney, Bangura, Crooks; Latte Lath
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 19:01
Chelsea team to face Middlesbrough:
Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 19:00
Team news will be dropping in a few minutes – and the big question is who will lead the line for Chelsea tonight with Christopher Nkunku injured and Nicolas Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
It could be a big night for Armando Broja…
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 18:55
Chelsea star Cole Palmer has named his ultimate five-a-side team. The midfielder avoided picking himself, instead naming three former Manchester City teammates alongside goalkeeper James Trafford and Blues defender Thiago Silva.
John Stones takes his place in the side, as Palmer describes him as “an amazing player and a great person”, with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland completing the impressive line-up.
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 18:45
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick ahead of facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
“It’ll be huge. For the fans, come and enjoy it. Come and be loud. Hopefully, it’ll be a special night – we’ll enjoy it and embrace it.
“We’ve come this far and it’s an unbelievable opportunity.”
On the club’s previous victory in the competition in 2004: “It was a major part of the history of the club and a massive success.
“So I’m fully aware of what that means to the supporters and so many people connected to the club, so again that’s what you can achieve if things come together.”
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 18:30
The Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played without VAR, with only the final of this season’s competition utilising video technology to aid the on-field officials.
The VAR system was not used in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup as not all sides in the competition have access to the technology.
That situation remains in place for the semi-finals due to the presence of Middlesbrough in the last four, with the system not installed at the Championship club’s Riverside Stadium.
A statement from the EFL said: “Given the system is not installed at one of the participating semi-finalist Clubs and to maintain fairness and consistency, VAR technology will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage this season.
“This is in line with previous rounds of this season’s competition when at some grounds, but not all, VAR has been available. VAR is installed at Wembley Stadium and as per our previous commitment VAR will be used in February’s final.”
Jamie Braidwood9 January 2024 18:21