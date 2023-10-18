California-based Midi Health, a virtual care clinic for women 40 years and above, has partnered with Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System to expand access to care for perimenopausal and menopausal women.

Midi offers telehealth services guided by a network of nurse practitioners overseen by physicians and researchers. The company also provides personalized care plans as well as services from lifestyle coaching to prescription medication.

The health system’s patients can access Midi Health by going directly to the company’s website or through a referral by a Hermann Health provider.

“We are excited to collaborate with Memorial Hermann to close the gap in care for the millions of women who experience symptoms of menopause,” Midi Health CEO and cofounder Joanna Strober said in a statement. “This program gives women access to the treatment they need at a crucial stage in their lives.”

THE LARGER TREND

Midi announced a similar partnership with national healthcare delivery network Lifepoint Health in February.

Last year, the company raised $14 million in seed funding, at which time it said it would use the investment to expand operations and launch partnerships with health systems.

More than one million women in the U.S. become menopausal each year, and the women’s digital health market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

Other companies offering virtual care services to menopausal women are telehealth startup Evernow and family care-focused digital health platform Ovia Health, which announced it was expanding its platform to include menopause-focused offerings in February.

Last November, Northwell Holdings, the investment arm of New York-based health system Northwell Health, and startup studio Aegis Ventures announced a partnership to launch Upliv, a virtual menopause care company.