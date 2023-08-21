





Miguel Cabrera took advantage of the perfect opportunity to troll José Ramírez on Sunday as the Tigers star made a hilarious callback to the Guardians third baseman’s now-infamous scuffle with White Sox veteran Tim Anderson.

With the 12-time All-Star set to retire at the end of the season, Cabrera has spent the year accepting different mementos from opposing teams on the Tigers’ various stops. The celebratory honors continued in Cleveland, with the Guardians gifting Cabrera a commemorative guitar prior to his last game at Progressive Field.

Among the group of players presenting Cabrera was none other than Ramírez, who immediately caught Miggy’s attention and prompted the future Hall of Famer to playfully square up with him before laughing.

Needless to say, the well-timed jab (no pun intended) from the beloved slugger gave everyone a good laugh, although Ramírez appeared to be a little slower to crack a smile than his teammates.

As he was presented with a commemorative guitar before his last game at Progressive Field, Miguel Cabrera squared up with José Ramírez 😂😂😂 @MrLapara | #ForTheLand | @MiguelCabrera pic.twitter.com/0SJV1EVQkd — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 20, 2023

Sunday certainly won’t be the last time Ramírez is reminded about the incident, especially considering he’s done serving the reduced two-game suspension he received for the incident.

As for Cabrera, the future Hall of Famer managed to get the last laugh before and after the game, with the Tigers defeating the Guardians, 4–1, to move 1.5 games behind Cleveland for second in the AL Central.







