





Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera is playing his final games at Comerica Park during the team’s ongoing homestand ahead of the end of the 2023 season, at which point the 21-year veteran plans to retire from MLB.

During the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Royals, Cabrera delivered an opposite field solo home run off Royals starter Jonathan Bowlan—who was making his MLB debut—to give Detroit an early lead, in what was an amazing moment for the 40-year-old.

Fans cheered and applauded as Cabrera trotted around the bases, and he waved back to the supporters and tipped his helmet as he walked into the dugout.

MIGGY GOES YARD IN HIS FINAL HOMESTAND! pic.twitter.com/jmjkgh4dPJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2023

The home run was his fourth of the season and the 511th of his career. With just four more games left in the season for the Tigers, not including Wednesday, it could potentially have been his last homer in the big leagues.

Cabrera’s teammates were eagerly awaiting him in the dugout, and he had a big smile on his face as he greeted them while celebrating the solo shot.

While his power at the plate has largely evaporated late into his career, Cabrera rewinded the clocks in a big way on Wednesday, uncorking a home run the other way and giving Tigers fans in attendance a lasting memory of his remarkable career.







