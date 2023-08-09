Doctor Sleep and Midnight Mass director Mike Flanagan has given an update on The Dark Tower project. the latest attempt to adapt the colossal Stephen King book series.

At the end of last year, it was revealed Flanagan would be spearheading another assault on the Tower (the previous being that unsuccessful film starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey and a canceled Amazon series) in a huge project which will eventually consist of a five-season television show and two movies.

With the recent strike action, you could forgive long-time fans of the genre-spanning Stephen King opus fearing this latest adaptation would be as cursed as the last attempts, but Flanagan spoke to Fangoria’s The Kingcast for this week’s episode and reassured us that not only was the project in a healthy place, it’s his number one priority when the strike action ends.

“I feel really good about where we are. Oddly, where we are at the moment is completely frozen, because of the strike, but we had a wonderful spring with it and we’re making enormous progress on it. And I have every reason to believe that on the other side of the strike, it’s gonna be priority #1”

The Dark Tower Project’s Exciting Actors and Filmmaking

Then Flanagan goes on to tease fans with some vague but intriguing details on the project.

”We have great partners on it that I can’t talk about, and we’ve got some really exciting actors circling on it that I can’t talk about, and we have some potentially groundbreaking approaches to the filmmaking of it that I just can’t really talk about … but what I can say is that my fears that any momentum we had developed was gonna be obliterated [by the strike], well, I don’t really worry about that.”

That’s not the only King thing that Flanagan talked about on the Kingcast. He also discussed another King adaptation in the works based on The Life of Chuck, and a wider discussion of Stephen King’s Dolores Claiborne.