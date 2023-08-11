The Fall of the House of Usher, the latest Netflix limited series from Mike Flanagan, has a release date and a first look at the series.

This eight-episode series, which debuts October 12, is a modern-day update of Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story. The original story follows the Roderick Usher, an increasingly distraught man seeing and hearing strange things in his family’s home following the death of his sister, Madeline. The series, it seems, will expand upon and reinterpret the original story.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis: “Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.” The title of the story is both metaphorical and literal, with the house quite literally splitting in two and collapsing into the lake behind it.

Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek) and Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) as the Usher siblings. Also starring are Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, Carla Gugino, and more feature in the series. Flanagan directs four of the eight episodes, with Michael Fimognari directing the other four. Flanagan previously created Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor for Netflix, as well as directing movies like Hush and Doctor Sleep. Fimognari has previously worked with Flanagan on many of his projects as a director, cinematographer, or director of photography.

The Fall of the House of Usher hits Netflix on October 12.