It’s time to make other plans for July 20. Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday afternoon that the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, scheduled for a massive live stream event on Netflix, has been postponed due to Tyson’s recent medical setback, an ulcer flare-up.

“The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed. During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” read the statement issued by MVP.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

New Date for Paul vs. Tyson Expected Next Week

Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s MVP said it would announce a new date by next Friday, June 7. The venue is expected to remain the same as on the original date, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, sometime later in 2024.

The entire card is being put off, which means the highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor of Ireland and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico will also be delayed, a serious disappointment for fans.

Previously purchased tickets for the Paul vs. Tyson fight will be honored for the new date according to MVP. Ticketholders who can’t attend the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase.

Netflix also posted an update about the postponed Paul vs. Tyson fight on social media.

Tyson: “I will be back to my full training schedule soon”

Tyson is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson in the statement.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Paul: “I promise to bring my best”

Paul’s statement: “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night. My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my ‘W’ with a sensational finish.

“Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

Tyson Suffers Ulcer Attack On Flight

It was reported first by the magazine In-Touch Weekly that Tyson suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last Sunday, May 26.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” says the eyewitness. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.”

The flight was delayed two hours due to the hot weather in Miami. Tyson reportedly waited in a private lounge during the delay but boarded the flight before it finally took off at 6:30 p.m. Shortly before the scheduled landing, medical personnel were asked to identify themselves to flight crew members to help a passenger needing assistance.

The flight landed at Los Angeles International Airport, and passengers waited 25 minutes while paramedics attended to Tyson. He was treated and released.

On Tuesday, May 28, Tyson posted to social media, “Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.” It seems cooler heads prevailed.

Fate of the Taylor vs. Serrano Rematch

The co-main event was the highly anticipated rematch between Ireland’s Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. There has been no official announcement, but Irish sports reports speculate it will also be postponed.

The first bout is considered the best women’s boxing match in sports history, a thrilling battle in front of a sold-out audience at Madison Square Garden on May 1, 2022. Taylor pulled out a victory after being seriously hurt by Serrano for a narrow decision victory.

It’s possible the fight’s fate is still up in the air, depending on the new date selected for Paul vs. Tyson. Taylor vs. Serraro 2 is worthy of headlining its own card just as it did in 2022, but there is no denying the exposure to 200 million Netflix subscribers would give a major boost to women’s boxing.

Amanda Serrano is also expected to retire from boxing to pursue mixed martial arts. She was forced to cancel an expected farewell fight in Puerto Rico in March due to eye damage from a hair treatment chemical. She may not be keen on waiting several more months.

Serrano posted the following on X/Twitter late Friday following the official announcement after questions from NY Fights.

Rethinking Paul vs. Tyson

Everyone involved should take this incident as a sign to seriously rethink the idea. At the very least, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation should not sanction this fight as originally planned. The matchup was to be contested over eight two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves and no headgear.

Tyson’s last sanctioned match took place in 2005 against Irish boxer Kevin McBride. The fight lasted six rounds, and McBride was declared the winner by TKO.

What about an exhibition similar to Tyson’s dance with Roy Jones Jr.? It’s silly, but the allure of seeing Tyson in action, promoted via Paul’s marketing genius, is catnip to Netflix, which is venturing into more live sports programming, and to its millions of subscribers.

A “real” fight between a 27-year-old who’s raw but has significant punching power, versus a 58-year-old who has taken a lot of damage and should not be subjected to a serious knockout punch to the head? Would you want to be responsible for this outcome?