Mike WiLL Made-It, Lil Uzi Vert and J. Cole have linked up for a new track titled “Blood Moon” — check it out below.

Mike WiLL first teased the track by posting a short video on Instagram on Wednesday (August 16), which featured a cameo from the Dreamville leader, who co-produced the track.

The full song then arrived on Thursday (August 17), and hears Uzi flexing about a girl that thinks of them as “Godzilla” and toying with a new flow over buoyant, speaker-rattling production.

“I was locked up, cigarette, no coughing/ Free all my n-ggas out the can, sardine/ N-ggas, they be pussy, they be pussy, they be pussy/ they be pussy/ I can hear your damn heartbeat,” they rap in a croaky voice.

as rare as a Blood Moon…

🔥🛸🔥 (these are the beginning stages)

Mike WiLL Made-It has been gearing up for a return for months now. Back in March, the multi-platinum producer took to Instagram to share a slide of photos that featured him in the studio with Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, Future, Pharrell, and Rae Sremmurd.

The Ear Drummers boss also spoke about the new tunes on Twitter, and noted how he’s focused on creating timeless music as opposed to winning a bunch of accolades and being at the top of the charts.

“I been stopped aiming to go gold , platinum , diamond or to win a Grammy once I checked em all off my list it became strictly about the song being a classic because the accolades will always figure themselves out, i rather stay focus on creating the next & let ‘em be a surprise,” he wrote.

“Blood Moon” is expected to appear on Mike WiLL’s upcoming album Michael, which will serve as his first full-length solo release in over half a decade following 2017’s Ransom 2.

As for Lil Uzi Vert, they’ve continued to tease the release of their new project Barter 16, which they first announced after their Pink Tape LP topped the Billboard 200.

The upcoming effort takes its name from Young Thug’s 2015 mixtape Barter 6, and the influence appears to run deep as Uzi has dressed up as the YSL rapper on numerous occasions while linking with his former collaborators Birdman and London On Da Track.