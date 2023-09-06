FORMER NFL receiver Mike Williams has reportedly died after an accident at a construction site.

The 36-year-old former receiver played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills.

5 Mike Williams has reportedly died at age 36 Credit: Getty

5 Williams was drafted in 2010 and played for the Buccaneers and the Bills Credit: Getty

According to Buffalo Bills beat reporter Jon Scott of Spectrum News, Buffalo Williams “passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site.”

Tributes have since poured in for the star, with fans mourning the loss of a “legend.”

“Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams,” former NFL player Gerald McCoy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!”

Another fan wrote: “RIP Mike Williams.

“It was really special watching a Buffalo native represent his hometown team.

“I’ll never forget his first touchdown as a Bill. Heartbreaking…”

Someone else said: “Just awful. Condolences to all of Mike Williams loved ones.”

A third wrote: “Another Bucs alumni gone way too soon.

“Thanks for everything, M Will.”

Williams was a standout college football at Syracuse University for three seasons from 2006 to 2009.

He enjoyed a decorated collegiate career, finishing ninth in program history in career receptions, eighth in receiving yards, and second in touchdowns caught.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Williams in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He had a stellar first season and finished second in voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Williams played with Tampa for three seasons and signed a five-year $39.62million contract extension before the Buffalo native was traded home in 2014 to the Bills.

His final appearance in the NFL was in 2016, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason.

5 Williams seen shaking hands with Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula in 2014 Credit: Getty

5 Tributes have poured in for the receiver who is said to have been on a construction site when he died Credit: Getty