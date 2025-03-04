Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal still have “gears to take the game to a different level” despite their injury crisis.

Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven in Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg clash at Philips Stadion seeking an upturn in fortunes after falling 13 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal have failed to score in their past two league games — against West Ham and Nottingham Forest — and will once again head into the match with a heavily depleted forward line missing Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli through injury.

It is the first time Arsenal have failed to score in back-to-back league games since May 2023. Asked how he could convince his beleaguered squad to bolster their self-belief, Arteta said: “By trying to explain how we’re going to do it and why we do things. And they try to deliver that in the best possible way.

“In the last two results, it’s been very different in terms of performance as well. Not getting the result that we want, but certainly being better, especially in the last game than the opposition.

Mikel Arteta has said his side still have more to give this season. James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“And the fact that we have still gears, even with the players that we have, some other gears to take the game to a different level. When it comes to that stage, it’s about lifting the level and the standards.

“Every individual has to be at their best. And when we do that, with the team that we have and the connection that we have between us, we are a really strong team.”

Jurriën Timber believes the PSV tie is an opportunity to alter the momentum of Arsenal’s season.

Pushed on how transformative the game could be, Netherlands defender Timber said: “Yeah, very. I think the motivation is there. It is an amazing league to play in, I think we showed as well in the group stages that we did really well and we have a good team. Tomorrow is a beautiful game to change the narrative and to win.

“We have to score tomorrow, we have to win and in the Champions League you only have two games so you don’t get second chances so we have to go for it in this game.”