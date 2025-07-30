Qatar – The partnership underscores both organisations’ shared commitment to operational excellence and service quality, reinforcing Milaha’s position as the logistics partner of choice for leading entities in Qatar and beyond.

Qatar Navigation (Milaha) has signed a five-year agreement with Qatar Airways Group to deliver comprehensive warehousing and logistics services, marking a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between two of Qatar’s national champions.

Under the agreement, Milaha will provide end-to-end supply chain solutions, including warehousing, inventory management, and distribution support, all powered by advanced logistics technologies and real-time visibility tools, tailored to meet the dynamic and evolving needs of Qatar Airways Group.

Qatar Airways Group selected Milaha following a competitive evaluation process that highlighted the company’s robust digital infrastructure, integrated systems, and strong track record in delivering consistent, reliable, and customer-centric logistics solutions.

The use of cutting-edge technology, including automated inventory tracking, data-driven performance analytics, and warehouse management systems, will enable seamless coordination and enhanced service delivery.

Milaha Group CEO Fahad bin Saad al-Qahtani said: “We are honoured to be selected by Qatar Airways Group as their logistics partner of choice. This long-term agreement is built on mutual trust and a shared vision for service excellence. It further affirms our position as a strategic enabler of national connectivity and global competitiveness through reliable and efficient logistics solutions.”

Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed al-Meer said: “We are pleased to formalise this long-term partnership with Milaha. This agreement enhances the resilience of our supply chain and strengthens our ability to operate efficiently as we expand globally. Through this collaboration, we continue to deliver world-class services and contribute to the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The agreement deepens the alliance between the two national champions and aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 by accelerating the development of world-class, technology-enabled, and sustainable supply chain capabilities. Milaha continues to invest in infrastructure, digitalisation, and human capital to drive innovation and long-term value for its clients and partners.

