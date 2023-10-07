The fans of the Masti film series have a reason to rejoice as the fourth installment of the popular adult comedy franchise is in the pipeline.

The theme of the Masti franchise films is adult comedy. The films revolve around three married friends who get into trouble because of their extramarital affairs and face hilarious consequences. The films also explore different genres within comedy, such as satire, thriller and horror. The earlier three films are directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The films star Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh in principal roles.

Masti 4 to go on floors with original cast

Masti 4 will be directed by Milap Zaveri, who had written the dialogues for the first two Masti films and also directed Mastizaade (2016). He had last directed Satyamev Jayate 2 and Marjaavan which were huge flops at box office but he’s known for his writing work in blockbusters like Ek Villain, Heyy Baby, Housefull and Main Tera Hero.

The film will retain the original trio of Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani, who have entertained the audiences with their hilarious antics in Masti (2004), Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016).

According to a source close to the project, Masti 4 will be bigger, funnier and bolder than the previous films. The film will also feature new actresses opposite the three lead actors, who will be finalized soon. The source added that the film is expected to go on floors by the beginning of next year in 2024.

Masti 4 to follow trend of successful sequels

Masti (2004) was a surprise hit and collected ₹26.28 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹9 crore. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2004 and revived the genre of sex comedy in Bollywood. Grand Masti (2013), a sequel to the film was a blockbuster and collected ₹145.13 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹20 crore. It was the first adult comedy film to cross the 100 crore mark in India and became the highest-grossing film of the series. Great Grand Masti (2016) failed to attract audiences to theaters.

Masti 4 is one of the many sequels that are slated to follow the trend of successful franchise films in 2022 and 2023. Some of the other sequels that have created a buzz among the moviegoers are Fukrey 3, OMG 2, Gadar 2 and Dream Girl 2. These films are expected to revive the box office after the pandemic-induced slump and cater to the diverse tastes of the audiences.

We’re very excited to see what fun Masti 4 has to offer us!

