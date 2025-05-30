



When Miley Cyrus became a household name as the tween star of Disney’s “Hannah Montana,” it was clear her talents—and influence—couldn’t be contained on the small screen alone.

In just a few short years, Cyrus established herself as a film actor with major box office appeal and an award-winning singer/songwriter whose hit songs transcended pop, country, and hip hop categories.

But her journey to adulthood was an artistic evolution, and she sparked controversy as she shed her Disney persona for an edgier, more experimental lifestyle.

Subject to incessant media attention, Cyrus has been candid about her pansexual identity, her tumultuous family dynamics, and her struggles with drugs and alcohol. In the process, she became an advocate for LGBT rights, mental health awareness, and gender equality, gaining hundreds of millions of social media followers in the process and permanently cementing her status as a pop icon.

She also became a business tycoon, since Hannah Montana generated millions in merchandising deals from Disney and Walmart, including toys, clothing, and school supplies—even though she proclaims she was the “least paid” actor on the show, it’s widely believed that she has profited handsomely from its swag.

In addition, she has inked endorsement deals with upscale brands like Gucci and is an investor in FanMade, which creates “superfan experiences,” as well as Hers, the feminine product manufacturer.

Her newest album, “Something Beautiful,” is described by Cyrus as an experimental pop album that explores themes of healing and self-discovery and is set to be released on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Comparing it to Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” Cyrus also created and directed a visual album by the same name, which will premiere on June 6, 2025, at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film will be released to the general public in cinemas nationwide for one night only, on June 12, 2025.

So, what’s her net worth nine albums into her musical career?

Miley Cyrus performs from her new album “Something Beautiful” during a TikTok-sponsored release party at Chateau Marmont on May 27, 2025. Her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, is on the drums. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TikTok

What is Miley Cyrus’ net worth in 2025?

According to online sources, like Celebrity Net Worth, Miley Cyrus has an estimated net worth of $160 million in 2025. Her music career is responsible for the majority of her wealth, as the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) reports that she earned over $62 million from digital downloads alone.

In fact, $14 million of her fortune comes from just one song—her catchy 2009 hit “Party in the USA,” which Cyrus recorded when she was just 16 years old.

And while Cyrus has hit the road extensively through the years, she revealed that she has opted out of a traditional world tour for her “Something Beautiful” album because she suffers from Reinke’s edema, a rare swelling disorder that affects the vocal chords. Instead of connecting with her live at a concert, Cyrus encourages fans to see her visual film while they have the chance.

Miley Cyrus’ concert tours

Wikipedia, Parade Tour Year Stops Gross revenue “Best of Both Worlds” 2007–2008 71 $54 million “The Wonder World Tour” 2009 45 $67 million “Gypsy Heart Tour” 2011 17 $26 million “Bangerz Tour” 2014 78 $62 million “Milky Milky Milk Tour” 2015 8 $1 million

Who is richer: Miley Cyrus or Taylor Swift?

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift have been friends for decades—Cyrus even performed “Fifteen” with Swift at the 2009 Grammys, while Swift made a cameo in “Hannah Montana: The Movie;” however, Swift far exceeds Cyrus when it comes to cash flow. According to Forbes, Swift’s blockbuster “Eras Tour” made her a billionaire, and she currently has a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Coincidentally, Cyrus is also friends with Selena Gomez, and even though they both dated Nick Jones way back in the day, they never actually feuded. The Rare Beauty mogul also surpasses Cyrus’ wealth with an estimated $1.3 billion in the bank—but that won’t stop them from going out together on their planned “double date.”

Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, during better days: At the”Hannah Montana: The Movie” premiere in Los Angeles on April 2, 2009. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Miley Cyrus’ early years

Destiny Hope Cyrus was born on November 23, 1992 in Franklin, Tennessee. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was a popular country singer; her mother, Tish, would become her manager. Her parents named her in the hopes she would achieve great things, but because she smiled a lot as a baby, she was quickly nicknamed “Smiley.” That got shortened to “Miley,” and in 2008, she legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus.

Her godmother and frequent collaborator is country legend Dolly Parton.

Cyrus has two siblings, brother Braison and sister Noah, along with three step-siblings from her parents’ previous relationships: Brandi, Trace, and Christopher.

Miley Cyrus’ acting career

In 2001, after Billy Ray took his daughter to see a stage performance of “Mamma Mia!,” young Miley knew that acting was her calling. Being the child of an established celebrity definitely had its benefits, and Cyrus’ first acting gig was in her Dad’s 2003 TV series “Doc,” where she played the role of Kylie. In 2003, Cyrus received her first acting credit, as Young Ruthie in the Tim Burton film, “Big Fish.”

In 2006, she auditioned for the part of the best friend in the new Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana,” a comedy about an everyday girl who lives a double life as a pop star.

But casting directors were so impressed with her comedic skills, they invited her back to audition for the starring role. She nailed the part; the show premiered to spectacular ratings, and it quickly became the highest-rated series on basic cable.

Cyrus reportedly earned just $15,000 per episode on “Hannah Montana” which, taken over the show’s six-year run, would add up to $2.7 million; however, merchandising deals can add a significant revenue stream to a celebrity’s fortune, with some contracts amounting to between 5% and 30% of all net revenue. In Cyrus’ case, that would have easily doubled or tripled the young star’s wealth.

Cyrus herself added even more income to her bottom line by taking her show on the road—literally. In the summer of 2006, she went on tour with the Cheetah Girls as Hannah Montana, performing songs from the show’s first season.

By doing so, she had officially launched her music career.

In 2008, Cyrus lent her voice to the animated film “Bolt” starring John Travolta; the two sang a duet, and she co-wrote the song “I Thought I Lost You,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2009, she starred in “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” where her namesake trades her celebrity life for the simplicity of her hometown in Crowley Corners, Tennessee. The film made over $155 million at the box office, and its soundtrack, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, included hits like “Hoedown Throwdown” and “The Climb.”

In 2010, Cyrus starred in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, “The Last Song.” Cyrus played Ronnie, a rebellious 17-year-old who spends the summer with her estranged father, played by Greg Kinnear, and in the process falls in love with a popular volleyball player, Will Blakelee, played by Liam Hemsworth. The two would begin a real-life, off/on romance that would last for more than a decade, with the pair marrying in December 2018 but ultimately filing for divorce a little more than one year later, in August 2019.

“The Last Song” earned $89 million at the box office, and Cyrus has had a string of other acting roles since, both on film and in TV. These include crossover appearances in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” and on the hit comedy “Two and a Half Men,” although none of her subsequent roles approached the level of success she found as Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus’ music

Including her newest album, “Something Beautiful,” Cyrus has released nine studio albums. She has earned a total of three Grammy awards: Two for “Flowers,” which included the 2023 Record of the Year award, and one for ““II Most Wanted” with Beyoncé, which earned them the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2024.

Here’s a look at Miley Cyrus’ discography:

“Meet Miley Cyrus” (2007)

This double album, released by Walt Disney Records, was the soundtrack to the second season of “Hannah Montana.” The second disc served as Cyrus’ debut album. It contained hits like “Nobody’s Perfect” and “Make Some Noise,” and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

“Breakout” (2008)

Cyrus’ first “solo” effort (without her alter ego, Hannah Montana), focused on coming of age themes as well as her first relationships—and breakups. Cyrus wrote eight of the 13 songs on the album, which again hit #1 on the Billboard 200.

“Can’t Be Tamed” (2010)

Focusing on more mature themes and dance/pop sounds inspired in part by Lady Gaga, Cyrus’ third studio album wasn’t as commercially successful as her first two efforts, and it sold just 350,000 copies in the U.S. But with this album, Cyrus had begun to break free of her squeaky clean image.

“Bangerz” (2013)

Taking a hiatus from her acting career to focus on her 2013 album, “Bangerz,” also marked a turning point in Cyrus’ musical career: She wrote and performed “Wrecking Ball,” a none-too-subtle ode to defying expectations. That song became her first #1 hit, and its provocative video, which featured the performer swinging naked on a piece of demolition equipment, amassed over 100 million views on Vevo. The record also featured cameos by Britney Spears, Big Sean, Future, and Ludacris, to name a few.

“Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz” (2015)

Considered an experimental album, Cyrus’ next effort was co-produced by The Flaming Lips, whom she would later tour with on the Milky Milky Milk Tour. Cyrus said the album was inspired by the tragic death of her beloved dog, Floyd, who was killed by coyotes while she was away on her “Bangerz Tour.”

Cyrus released the album for free online streaming when she hosted the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. Later that year, she embarked on a brief, eight-stop concert tour in support of the album.

“Younger Now” (2017)

A more commercial follow-up to “Bangerz” than “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz,” Cyrus’ next album featured a return to her country roots and included performances from her godmother, Dolly Parton. With hits such as “Malibu” and “Younger Now,” Cyrus attempted to tone down her provocative persona.

After the album’s release, Cyrus took a three-year hiatus from recording. She instead embarked on a two-season stint as a coach on “The Voice,” where she reportedly earned $26 million.

“Plastic Hearts” (2020)

Marking another sonic evolution, this album featured an emphasis on rock, pop, and even synth-pop beats and was rumored to be about the lead-up to her divorce from Hemsworth. The album also featured guest vocals by Dua Lipa, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks.

It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and had three hit singles: “Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner,” and “Angels Like You.” According to Spotify, “Plastic Hearts” amassed more than three billion views on Spotify, making it the most-streamed rock album of the decade to date.

Songs about Liam Hemsworth

Because fans always ask, critics have decoded several songs that make reference to Cyrus’ on-again, off-again lover, from “Wrecking Ball,” to “Flowers,” “WTF Do I Know,” “Miss You So Much,” “Muddy Feet,” “Malibu,” “She’s Not Him,” “Slide Away,” “Angels Like You,” and “The Most.”

“Endless Summer Vacation” (2023)

The seminal song on Cyrus’ eighth album, “Flowers,” spent eight weeks atop the Billboard charts. Known as a song of “female empowerment,” its lyrics expressed Cyrus’ acceptance of freedom after realizing she never needed to rely on a lover to feel complete in the first place.

“Flowers” was the most-streamed single of 2023, amassing 2.7 billion streams according to the IFPI, which made it Cyrus’ biggest hit to date.

“Endless Summer Vacation” was nominated for two Grammys, and received one, for Album of the Year.

Miley Cyrus’ personal life

Cyrus has detailed her struggles with drugs and alcohol through her music; currently, she says she is sober. She quit smoking marijuana in 2017 but relapsed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic; she revealed she was able to quit pot again, as well as alcohol, later that year.

Cyrus has had a contentious family life; her parents, Billy Ray and Tish, divorced in 2022 and each found new partners, although Billy Ray’s relationship with his children seemingly fractured in the process. When Billy Ray announced his engagement to Firerose, Miley unfollowed him on Instagram (the two later divorced).

Who is Miley Cyrus dating?

Cyrus told her mother she was attracted to women in 2014; in a 2015 interview with Time Magazine, she identified as gender fluid. She has dated both men and women, including Nick Jonas, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Stella Maxwell and Kaitlynn Carter.

Currently she is in a relationship with Maxx Morando, who produced her 2023 album “Endless Summer Vacation.” They began dating in 2021.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, here pictured at a Saint Laurent fashion show in 2019, were married from December 2018 to August 2019. Presley Ann/WireImage

Who was Miley Cyrus married to?

Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of “The Last Song” in 2009. They were engaged from 2012-2013. However, they broke it off and broke up, only to rekindle their romance again in 2016.

The couple was married in a private ceremony at their Nashville home on December 23, 2018. However, Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and their divorce was finalized on January 28, 2020.

Miley Cyrus’ real estate portfolio

According to Architectural Digest, Cyrus bought and sold several properties in the Nashville and Los Angeles areas over the years.

She still owns the “starter home” she purchased in Studio City, Los Angeles, in 2011. The $3.9 million property features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and indoor-outdoor living with a midcentury-modern design. Outside, there’s a saltwater pool and yoga studio.

She also currently owns a $7.9 million Mediterranean mansion in Malibu. It’s set at the end of a long driveway and boasts pristine views of the Pacific Ocean as well as the neighboring canyons and mountains. It has 6,568 square feet of living space as well as an open floor plan and clean, modern design.

It’s unlikely she will be taking a wrecking ball to it anytime soon.

