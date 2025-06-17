Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that a potential military operation against Iran could lead to the overthrow of the Iranian government, describing the Iranian regime as “the greatest danger” to Israel’s existence.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Netanyahu declared: “Iran will witness significant changes.” He indicated that any military operation would target three primary objectives: eliminating Iran’s nuclear program, weakening its ballistic missile production capability, and destroying the axis of terrorism supported by Tehran.

Netanyahu added, “We will make every effort to achieve these goals, and the toppling of the Iranian regime could be a possible outcome, as it is a weak regime. We are changing the face of the Middle East, and we will soon see radical changes in Iran.”

He further described the Iranian regime as “a danger threatening not only Israel but the entire world,” emphasizing that Tehran represents the most prominent threat to regional security.