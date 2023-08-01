Milk Masala Powder is a blend mix made by roasting and grinding almonds, cashews, pistachios along with other spices. Masala Milk is a popular Indian beverage also known as Masala Doodh or spiced milk. Masala Milk Recipe is presented here with step by step pictures and video. Pin

Milk Masala Powder is an instant mix that you can make in just few minutes. This recipe of Milk Masala Powder is very quick and easy to make. This mix is nutritious with the addition of nuts and tasty with the flavor of spices.

About Milk Masala Powder

Milk Masala Powder is a mixture of spices to be mixed with milk to flavor it. ‘Masala’ means spice blend so Milk Masala Powder translates to a spice blend to be mixed with milk.

The ingredients in Milk Masala Powder may vary depending on the recipe but they commonly include a combination nuts and spice blend. Here I have used cashews, almonds, pistachios along with fennel seeds, pepper, cardamom and saffron.

Masala Milk is usually preferred during winter as the dry fruits and nuts keep the body warm. I always prepare my own homemade milk masala powder by roasting nuts and spices to suit our preferences. The homemade version allows for greater customization and control over the ingredients used so feel free to plus or minus the ingredients used. Also the homemade mix is free from preservatives and artificial flavoring and coloring.

Milk Masala Powder Ingredients

Nuts – Cashews, Almonds and Pistachios are used. Cashews are mainly added for creaminess.

– Cashews, Almonds and Pistachios are used. Cashews are mainly added for creaminess. Spices – Saffron, Fennel seeds, Pepper, Cardamom and Nutmeg is used.

– Saffron, Fennel seeds, Pepper, Cardamom and Nutmeg is used. Sweetener – I have used regular white sugar, you can use cane sugar or brown sugar too.

Pin

Recipe

Milk Masala Powder Recipe Milk Masala Powder is a blend mix made by roasting and grinding almonds, cashews, pistachios along with other spices. Masala Milk is a popular Indian beverage also known as Masala Doodh or spiced milk. Masala Milk Recipe is presented here with step by step pictures and video. Total Time 20 minutes mins Ingredients 1/2 cup almonds

1/2 cup cashews

1/2 cup pistachios

1/2 cup sugar

a generous pinch saffron

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder optional

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon pepper

10 cardamom Instructions To a pan add 1/2 cup almonds.

Roast until golden and crisp. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.

Add 1/2 cup cashews. Dry roast until golden spots appear here and there. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.

Add 1/2 cup pistachios.Dry roast until toasty and crisp. Transfer to the bowl and set aside to cool.

Add 10 cardamom. Roast until golden and crisp. Transfer to the bowl and set aside to cool.

Add 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, 1/2 teaspoon pepper – Roast until crisp and toasty. Transfer to the bowl and set aside to cool.

Now to the same bowl – remove the skin of cardamom and add it.

Add a generous pinch of saffron.

Add 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder. I used grated nutmeg.

Cool down completely.

To a dry clean mixer jar add the ingredients.

Grind it to a coarse mixture.

Add 1/2 cup sugar.

Grind it as fine as possible. Do not grind for more time as the nuts may release oil and make the mixture clumpy.

Cool down completely and then store in a clean dry jar.

Boil 1 cup milk.

To a serving glass add 2 tbsp prepared mix powder.

Add hot milk to it.

Give a quick mix until sugar dissolves. Video

Notes Do not grind more as the nuts may release oil and turn to a paste.

Cool down completely before you store.

You can replace sugar with cane sugar or brown sugar.

You can even roast saffron but make sure not to burn it.

You can add 1 cup sugar to get a more fine powder. The more sugar you add you will get the powder more finer.

Make sure to use fresh nuts.

You can even use cardamom with skin but make sure to rinse well, dry it before roasting if you are planning to add it as such with skin. Like our video? Subscribe to our youtube channel to get latest updates!

Serving & Storing Suggestion

It keeps well in room temperature for 1 month. Refrigerate it and it will keep well for at least 3 months. Pin

FAQS

1.My mixture turned out lumpy. What can I do?

Over grinding may lead to a lumpy mixture as the nuts tend to release oil if grinded for a long time. You can still use it and it will taste good but the shelf life will be less so it is better to store in fridge and use it or finish it off at the earliest.

