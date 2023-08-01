Milk Masala Powder is a blend mix made by roasting and grinding almonds, cashews, pistachios along with other spices. Masala Milk is a popular Indian beverage also known as Masala Doodh or spiced milk. Masala Milk Recipe is presented here with step by step pictures and video.
Milk Masala Powder is an instant mix that you can make in just few minutes. This recipe of Milk Masala Powder is very quick and easy to make. This mix is nutritious with the addition of nuts and tasty with the flavor of spices.
About Milk Masala Powder
Milk Masala Powder is a mixture of spices to be mixed with milk to flavor it. ‘Masala’ means spice blend so Milk Masala Powder translates to a spice blend to be mixed with milk.
The ingredients in Milk Masala Powder may vary depending on the recipe but they commonly include a combination nuts and spice blend. Here I have used cashews, almonds, pistachios along with fennel seeds, pepper, cardamom and saffron.
Masala Milk is usually preferred during winter as the dry fruits and nuts keep the body warm. I always prepare my own homemade milk masala powder by roasting nuts and spices to suit our preferences. The homemade version allows for greater customization and control over the ingredients used so feel free to plus or minus the ingredients used. Also the homemade mix is free from preservatives and artificial flavoring and coloring.
More Beverages
Milk Masala Powder Ingredients
- Nuts – Cashews, Almonds and Pistachios are used. Cashews are mainly added for creaminess.
- Spices – Saffron, Fennel seeds, Pepper, Cardamom and Nutmeg is used.
- Sweetener – I have used regular white sugar, you can use cane sugar or brown sugar too.
If you have any more questions about this Milk Masala Powder Recipe do mail me at [email protected] In addition, follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Youtube and Twitter .
Tried this Milk Masala Powder Recipe ? Do let me know how you liked it. Also tag us on Instagram @sharmispassions and hash tag it on #sharmispassions.
Recipe
Milk Masala Powder Recipe
Milk Masala Powder is a blend mix made by roasting and grinding almonds, cashews, pistachios along with other spices. Masala Milk is a popular Indian beverage also known as Masala Doodh or spiced milk. Masala Milk Recipe is presented here with step by step pictures and video.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup almonds
- 1/2 cup cashews
- 1/2 cup pistachios
- 1/2 cup sugar
- a generous pinch saffron
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder optional
- 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 10 cardamom
Instructions
-
To a pan add 1/2 cup almonds.
-
Roast until golden and crisp. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.
-
Add 1/2 cup cashews. Dry roast until golden spots appear here and there. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.
-
Add 1/2 cup pistachios.Dry roast until toasty and crisp. Transfer to the bowl and set aside to cool.
-
Add 10 cardamom. Roast until golden and crisp. Transfer to the bowl and set aside to cool.
-
Add 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, 1/2 teaspoon pepper – Roast until crisp and toasty. Transfer to the bowl and set aside to cool.
-
Now to the same bowl – remove the skin of cardamom and add it.
-
Add a generous pinch of saffron.
-
Add 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder. I used grated nutmeg.
-
Cool down completely.
-
To a dry clean mixer jar add the ingredients.
-
Grind it to a coarse mixture.
-
Add 1/2 cup sugar.
-
Grind it as fine as possible. Do not grind for more time as the nuts may release oil and make the mixture clumpy.
-
Cool down completely and then store in a clean dry jar.
-
Boil 1 cup milk.
-
To a serving glass add 2 tbsp prepared mix powder.
-
Add hot milk to it.
-
Give a quick mix until sugar dissolves.
Video
Notes
- Do not grind more as the nuts may release oil and turn to a paste.
- Cool down completely before you store.
- You can replace sugar with cane sugar or brown sugar.
- You can even roast saffron but make sure not to burn it.
- You can add 1 cup sugar to get a more fine powder. The more sugar you add you will get the powder more finer.
- Make sure to use fresh nuts.
- You can even use cardamom with skin but make sure to rinse well, dry it before roasting if you are planning to add it as such with skin.
Milk Masala Powder Recipe Step by Step
1.To a pan add 1/2 cup almonds.
2.Roast until golden and crisp. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.
3.Add 1/2 cup cashews. Dry roast until golden spots appear here and there. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.
4.Add 1/2 cup pistachios. Dry roast until toasty and crisp. Transfer to the bowl and set aside to cool.
5.Add 10 cardamom. Roast until golden and crisp. Transfer to the bowl and set aside to cool.
6.Add 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, 1/2 teaspoon pepper – Roast until crisp and toasty. Transfer to the bowl and set aside to cool.
7.Now to the same bowl – remove the skin of cardamom and add it.
8.Add a generous pinch of saffron.
9.Add 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder. I used grated nutmeg.
10.Cool down completely.
11.To a dry clean mixer jar add the ingredients.
12.Grind it to a coarse mixture.
13.Add 1/2 cup sugar.
14.Grind it as fine as possible. Do not grind for more time as the nuts may release oil and make the mixture clumpy.
15.Cool down completely and then store in a clean dry jar.
16.Boil 1 cup milk.
17.To a serving glass add 2 tbsp prepared mix powder.
18.Add hot milk to it.
19.Give a quick mix until sugar dissolves.
Expert Tips
- Do not grind more as the nuts may release oil and turn to a paste.
- Cool down completely before you store.
- You can replace sugar with cane sugar or brown sugar.
- You can even roast saffron but make sure not to burn it.
- You can add 1 cup sugar to get a more fine powder. The more sugar you add you will get the powder more finer.
- Make sure to use fresh nuts.
- You can even use cardamom with skin but make sure to rinse well, dry it before roasting if you are planning to add it as such with skin.
Serving & Storing Suggestion
It keeps well in room temperature for 1 month. Refrigerate it and it will keep well for at least 3 months.
FAQS
1.My mixture turned out lumpy. What can I do?
Over grinding may lead to a lumpy mixture as the nuts tend to release oil if grinded for a long time. You can still use it and it will taste good but the shelf life will be less so it is better to store in fridge and use it or finish it off at the earliest.
2.Can I add other nut and seeds? If so what are the options?
You can add pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds etc. Other nuts and seeds may alter the taste of the mix so I would suggest to stick with basics.