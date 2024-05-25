Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi began dating in 2021 when they were both teenagers.

The “Stranger Things” star said the pair met on Instagram and started off as friends.

They announced their engagement in 2023. It’s rumored that they tied the knot in May 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are one of Hollywood’s youngest It couples at age 20 and 22, respectively.

However, despite their ages, the couple have managed to fit in some pretty impressive relationship milestones. First, the couple, who met in 2021 when they were both teenagers, got engaged in 2023, and now, according to reports, they have taken the walk down the aisle together and are officially married.

