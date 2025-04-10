The highly expected Enola Holmes 3 is now officially going into production with filming scheduled in various locations in the United Kingdom and Malta.

Following months of rumors, the third installment has been confirmed, with Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as Enola Holmes.

The new installment to the franchise sees Sherlock Holmes’ little sister living in a life of mystery and intrigue once more.

The Enola Holmes movies, adapted from Nancy Springer’s books, were initially planned for theatrical release under Warner Bros. Pictures but shifted to Netflix because of the happenings in 2020.

The first two movies were a huge success, with the initial movie becoming one of Netflix’s top-grossing movies at release.

Rumors of a third film popped up shortly after Enola Holmes 2’s success but weren’t confirmed until late 2024, when Netflix officially stated the project was in the works. Collider and industry sources’ reports indicated early talks were in development, with then-Netflix film chief Scott Stuber dropping a hint about additional Holmes adaptations.By August 2024, production was reported to be scheduled for early 2025 by industry reports.

Later, it was announced that veteran franchise director Harry Bradbeer would not be returning to the third installment.

Philip Barantini, who has directed Band of Brothers, Chernobyl, and Netflix’s Boiling Point, was announced as the new director in November 2024, as mentioned in a report by What’s on Netflix.

Barantini’s appointment signals a potential shift in tone, with sources suggesting Enola Holmes 3 will lean into darker storytelling and cater to an older audience.

Barantini will reunite with cinematographer Matthew Lewis, known for Malpractice and The Responder, while Gary Williamson serves as production designer.

Where and When is Filming Taking Place?

Production will be for 12 weeks, from mid-April 2025 through to July 2025. Filming will take place predominantly throughout the United Kingdom, including London Shepperton Studios for Netflix.

The production will also move to Malta for several weeks towards the end of filming.

Brown, having just finished production on Stranger Things Season 5, should be free for the length of the shoot.

What Can Fans Expect from Enola Holmes 3?

Though details of the plot are being kept secret, the conclusion of the second installment provides hints towards the future chapter.

With the conspiracy surrounding factory poisoning being put to rest, Enola has become the chief of her own detective agency in London. Dr. John Watson, on the other hand, has become Sherlock Holmes’ roommate, bringing with him a fresh dynamic to the franchise.

One of the biggest questions still hanging is Moriarty’s return, the classic Holmes villain who got away at the end of Enola Holmes 2.

This sets up a possible high-stakes showdown in the next film, as per the What’s on Netflix report.

Who’s Coming Back for Enola Holmes 3?

Although Netflix has not announced the entire cast, several returning actors will likely return to their roles:

Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill – Sherlock Holmes (rumored, but not confirmed due to scheduling issues)

Louis Partridge – Viscount Tewkesbury

Susan Wokoma – Edith

Adeel Akhtar – Inspector Lestrade

Himesh Patel – Dr. John Watson (rumored to reprise)

The production team of the film features Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia for Legendary Entertainment, and Millie Bobby Brown will co-produce under her PCMA Productions banner.

As production continues, Netflix should reveal more information regarding the movie’s official release date as well as other casting.

With a mid-2025 wrap-up, a late 2025 or early 2026 release is probable. Enola Holmes fans have a lot to be excited about with this new development in the franchise.

FAQs

Is Enola Holmes 3 coming?

Netflix has officially confirmed that Enola Holmes 3 is in development, with filming scheduled to start in early 2025 and a potential release window in late 2025 or early 2026.

What happens in the Enola Holmes 3 book?

In The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes evades her brothers’ efforts to send her to finishing school while solving the mystery of Dr. Watson’s disappearance. By uncovering the sender of the peculiar bouquets delivered to his wife, she unravels the case. This novel is the third installment in the Enola Holmes Mystery series.