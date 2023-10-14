LOVE Island’s Millie Court has shown of her “real skin” as she lifted the lid on her struggle with acne.

The reality star has once again proved that she is not afraid to be honest.

3 Millie Court showed off her “real skin” as she admitted that she’s ‘not feeling 100%’ during acne struggle Credit: instagram

3 Millie told fans it’s been affecting her confidence lately Credit: instagram

In a refreshingly candid move, Millie, 26 took to social media to discuss her ongoing battle with acne.

Millie bravely admitted that she’s “not been feeling 100%”as she’s been taking strong medication to deal with the skin problems.

The star told her 2 million followers that she’s had to take “two weeks of work” to rest.

The influencer has been using Roaccutane, a medication used to treat severe acne.

The most common side effects, according to the NHS, include dry skin, eyes, other skin problems such as rashes and itching, sore or dry mouth or throat, headaches and back discomfort, as well as joint and muscle aches.

In a candid Instagram story, she fearlessly posted an unfiltered selfie showing her blemishes and acne scars.

The Love Island winner, 26, recently blasted vile keyboard bullies for sending her abuse about her adult acne, which was sparked back in 2020.

At the time, former ASOS buyer Millie “couldn’t figure out” what was causing the painful breakouts on her face.

Back in July, Millie revealed a candid snap of her acne as she opened up on her microneedling treatment.

Millie, who recently reunited with Love Island partner Liam Reardon, took to Instagram to respond to a fan who asked: “How’s your skin doing atm?”

In a lengthy reply, Millie detailed: “This was it four weeks ago, I’ve finally made the decision to go on Roaccutane because quite frankly I’m fed up and frustrated about it.

“I’ve been struggling with acne since I was 15 and tried everything possible.

“Some things worked but were a short term fix so I took myself to a private dermatologist and he said this was the only thing left for me now!

“I will keep you updated as much as possible with my journey as I’ve been researching it for weeks on end now and I feel like I’m fully prepared for it.”