MILLIONS of cat owners ‘prefer’ their feline friend’s company to their partner’s, according to research.

Data from 1,000 adults who own a cat found 49 per cent would rather spend time with their furry friend and 53 per cent choose to do so most of the time.

1 It emerged three quarters of owners speak to their cat more than once a day Credit: Battersea

Having a nap, sharing a cuddle and watching TV were the situations owners preferred to spend with their pet over their partner – while 31 per cent said they’d even rather share their duvet with their cat.

And 25 per cent of all respondents enjoy a snuggle more with their feline friend.

While 47 per cent also revealed they find their pet less irritating.

The research comes as animal welfare charity Battersea celebrates its 140th anniversary of welcoming cats to their iconic London centre.

To mark the milestone, it has partnered with dating platform, Thursday, to host an event at the centre, offering consumers the opportunity to meet their potential furry match and learn more about the rehoming process.

Rachel Saunders, Battersea rehoming & welfare manager said: “Every cat is unique with their own personalities and unique quirks that make them a much-loved member of the family, which is proven by this new research which highlights the overwhelming amount of love people have for their pets.

“There is so much that people are gaining from their relationships with their cats, from the incredible bond they share with them to celebrating their true unbridled cattitude.”

It also emerged three quarters of owners speak to their cat more than once a day – with 23 per cent confiding in their pet with information they’d never share with anyone else.

More than half (51 per cent) believe their own personality matches that of their cat – with affection, character, and friendliness the top traits desired.

And 31 per cent said they look for the same type of traits in a pet as they do in a partner.

A third (33 per cent) even think there are moments their other half gets jealous of the attention their pet receives over them.

While 67 per cent admit they’re absolutely fascinated by the life their cat leads according to the data compiled by OnePoll.

The top reasons owners would recommend getting a feline friend were companionship, improved mental health and the unconditional love they give you.

And the main advice they’d provide would be to keep the litter box clean, adopt from a rescue centre and keeping them regularly checked over by the vet.

Of those polled, 35 per cent had rehomed a cat and 29 per cent hadn’t but would consider it in the future.

Bradley Tovell, Battersea cattery team leader said: ““The research has certainly shown all the enjoyment that can be had from spending time with and owning a cat.

“After 140 years together at Battersea, we have learned that one of the best ways we can be here for cats is by finding our feline friends a home where their cattitude can truly shine.”