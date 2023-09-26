As iconic as the Mini marque is, it’s clear that the brand has a clear vision for the future. Its latest crop of electric cars make this clear as day. On top of that, the brand has also ventured into the e-bike space, most recently with a partnership with French bicycle brand Angell Mobility. The new bike has been called the E-Bike 1, and it’s quite a special two-wheeler. Let’s take a closer look.

The Mini E-Bike 1 has been developed with customizability in mind. The bike can be configured for riders of all shapes and sizes, as well as for multiple types of riding. Designed primarily as an on-road commuter, the bike incorporates an aluminum frame, a thermoplastic chain guard, and other interesting tech that put it at par with other premium e-bikes in the market. In terms of the bike’s overall design, we find some homages to Mini, all blended seamlessly with the streamlined design of Angell’s bikes.

In terms of performance, the Mini E-Bike 1 is powered by a 250-watt rear hub motor, which can be adjusted in performance either through the bike’s integrated cockpit or the rider’s smartphone. As for the battery, the E-Bike 1 has a swappable power pack that weighs just 2.1 kilograms, making it easy to swap out and charge separately. The battery housing is located under the seat, and may be mistaken for a luggage rack, though it’s important to note that it isn’t designed to carry cargo.

Through the mobile app designed specifically for Angell e-bikes, riders can configure settings, lock and unlock the bike, as well as see the bike’s live location thanks to a built-in GPS. The bike also features front and rear lights, offering extra safety and visibility for riders who wish to venture out before dawn or after dusk.

The new Mini E-Bike one is offered in two color schemes. The first is called Ocean Wave Green, while the second one is called Vibrant Silver, and is inspired by the iconic colors of Mini. In terms of availability, the Mini E-Bike 1 will be a limited-edition release, with only 1,959 units scheduled for production — Mini chose this number because it marks the year the first Mini Cooper was launched. The bike is priced at the equivalent of $3,716 USD.