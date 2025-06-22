Across Clue Hints
Hint for 1 Across:
A male name that has the same vowels as “boat” and ends in “H.”Hint for 5 Across:
To watch a full season of a show in one sitting. This word begins with “B.”
Hint for 6 Across:
Live Events
This animal uses rocks to break open sea urchins. It starts with the letter “O.”
Hint for 7 Across:
This is something a publicist works to improve or protect. It ends in “D.”Hint for 8 Across:
To make a choice, followed by the word “for.” This word ends in “S.”
Also Read: Iran nuclear weapons: Iran could build a nuclear bomb in 15 days, claims Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in report. Details here
Down Clue Hints
Hint for 1 Down:
A term for a type of cold brew coffee. It ends with the letter “O.”
Hint for 2 Down:
Describes one way beer can be served. It begins with “O.”
Hint for 3 Down:
A person who helps close a business deal. It starts with “A.”
Hint for 4 Down:
Multiple buffalo grouped together. This word ends with “S.”
Hint for 5 Down:
A drag performer named Bob who appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Traitors.”
Also Read: What to Watch This Weekend: Here’s the complete list
Across Clue Answers
Answer to 1 Across: NOAH
Answer to 5 Across: BINGE
Answer to 6 Across: OTTER
Answer to 7 Across: BRAND
Answer to 8 Across: OPTS
Down Clue Answers
Answer to 1 Down: NITRO
Answer to 2 Down: ONTAP
Answer to 3 Down: AGENT
Answer to 4 Down: HERDS
Answer to 5 Down: BOB
FAQs
What time is The NYT Mini Crossword released each day?
The Mini Crossword is published daily at 10 p.m. Eastern Time the night before.
Can I play The Mini Crossword without a subscription?
Yes, you can play a limited version for free, but full access needs a subscription.