Across Clue Hints



The New York Times Mini Crossword for June 22, 2025, includes five Across and five Down clues. This puzzle is one of the daily word games featured by the NYT.

Hint for 1 Across:

A male name that has the same vowels as “boat” and ends in “H.”Hint for 5 Across:

To watch a full season of a show in one sitting. This word begins with “B.”

Hint for 6 Across:

This animal uses rocks to break open sea urchins. It starts with the letter “O.”

Hint for 7 Across:

This is something a publicist works to improve or protect. It ends in “D.”Hint for 8 Across:

To make a choice, followed by the word “for.” This word ends in “S.”

Down Clue Hints



Hint for 1 Down:

A term for a type of cold brew coffee. It ends with the letter “O.”

Hint for 2 Down:

Describes one way beer can be served. It begins with “O.”

Hint for 3 Down:

A person who helps close a business deal. It starts with “A.”

Hint for 4 Down:

Multiple buffalo grouped together. This word ends with “S.”

Hint for 5 Down:

A drag performer named Bob who appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Traitors.”

Across Clue Answers



Answer to 1 Across: NOAH

Answer to 5 Across: BINGE

Answer to 6 Across: OTTER

Answer to 7 Across: BRAND

Answer to 8 Across: OPTS

Down Clue Answers



Answer to 1 Down: NITRO

Answer to 2 Down: ONTAP

Answer to 3 Down: AGENT

Answer to 4 Down: HERDS

Answer to 5 Down: BOB

FAQs



What time is The NYT Mini Crossword released each day?

The Mini Crossword is published daily at 10 p.m. Eastern Time the night before.

Can I play The Mini Crossword without a subscription?

Yes, you can play a limited version for free, but full access needs a subscription.

