Bill Faulkner had long approached prostate cancer testing with skepticism. For almost a decade, the 73-year-old had avoided the prostate-specific antigen test because of concerns about over-diagnosis; over-treatment; and, most of all, the potentially life-altering side effects of invasive surgical treatments. But during a routine check-up in November of 2021, his family physician detected an enlarged prostate and ordered a PSA test. The results were alarming: He checked in at 21, significantly above the cutoff of 4 nanograms per milliliter. Further testing revealed that Faulkner had two cancerous lesions, one on either side of his prostate. Faulkner and his wife, Jacquie Faulkner, enjoyed a fulfilling life together and were concerned about the side effects of surgery, such as incontinence and sexual dysfunction. Radiation therapy, while less invasive, required a lengthy treatment timeline and carried its own risks. The couple felt strongly that they couldn’t compromise on their quality of life. Determined to find a better solution, Faulkner researched his options and settled on MRI-guided ultrasound ablation, which harnesses ultrasound waves to obliterate cancerous tissue. More treatment options Faulkner has a personal connection to Stanford: He earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University, and his wife used to work at Stanford Medicine. But he chose its Minimally Invasive MR Interventional Center (MR for magnetic resonance) because of the unique combination of treatments the center offers. At MIMRIC, collaboration between radiologists and urologists ensures that treatments are tailored to each patient’s specific anatomy. Faulkner consulted with Geoffrey Sonn, MD, an associate professor of urology, and Pejman Ghanouni, MD, Ph.D., an associate professor of radiology, both experts in focal prostate cancer treatments. Because of the locations of the tumors, they devised a tailored treatment plan that used distinct approaches for each of the two cancerous masses: magnetic resonance-guided transrectal focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) for one lesion and magnetic resonance-guided transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA) for the other. “Bill was very interested in the approach,” Sonn said. “It was in line with his desire to treat his prostate cancer with the goal of keeping side effects to a minimum.” Although Faulkner found other centers that performed either MRgFUS or TULSA, none could perform both procedures. In fact, Stanford Health Care is the only hospital to offer TULSA and MRgFUS procedures in Northern California and among only a handful of centers around the country. In May of 2022, Faulkner underwent MRgFUS, which combines MRI with focused ultrasound energy to precisely destroy cancerous tissue. The therapy avoids the need to remove or treat the entire prostate, preserving healthy tissue and significantly reducing the risk of urinary incontinence or erectile dysfunction, common side effects associated with surgery and radiation. Three months after the MRgFUS, Faulkner returned for the TULSA procedure, which uses controlled heat from concentrated ultrasound waves to eliminate cancerous tissue through a probe inserted via the urethra. This procedure is also monitored in real time through MRI, ensuring accuracy. He became the first patient at Stanford Medicine to undergo both procedures. “MR gives us a lot of confidence during the treatment that we can see the lesion and immediately afterward we can verify the treatment efficacy,” Ghanouni said. “When I see the patient in recovery, I can tell him that the area we targeted, and that a biopsy showed it was cancerous, is now cancer-free.” In a recent study, co-authored by both Sonn and Ghanouni, MRgFUS was shown to effectively treat intermediate-risk prostate cancer, based on 24-month biopsy outcomes. Sonn and Ghanouni are currently studying the effectiveness of TULSA compared with traditional surgery. Few side effects Both of Faulkner’s procedures were outpatient procedures performed under anesthesia. As he noted, the procedures required no scalpels, no cuts, no special medicine, and no radiation. He experienced no significant side effects. “The recovery was surprisingly straightforward. I experienced only minor discomfort,” he recalled. “Within a week or two, everything returned to normal, and I could even sleep through the night without frequent interruptions.” Two and a half years after his treatment, Faulkner remains cancer-free and deeply appreciative of the care he received. “The team at MIMRIC was phenomenal,” he said. “Prostate health is not an uncommon topic on the golf course when you get to be my age,” Faulkner said, adding that since his treatment he has become a vocal advocate for MIMRIC and the advanced techniques the center employs. “This treatment gave me my life back,” he said. “And I’ll always be grateful.”

